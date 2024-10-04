A clever seagull has found a way to have the most important meal of the day, breakfast

The birdie discovered a store where they stole a sandwich every morning to get ready for their day, lol

The online community reacted to the video, with many entertained and showing love to the seagull

A seagull was captured in a video stealing a sandwich from a store. Images: @pubity/ TikTok, @fizkes/ Getty Images

A video of a seagull stealing a sandwich at a store has made rounds on social media, leaving the netizens in laughter.

According to the TikTok user, @pubity the seagull has created a schedule for itself. Every morning when the person goes to work, they see the seagull going inside the shop to steal a sandwich - after all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, lol.

The TikTok user even named the seagull, Gus. The birdie waits for the automatic sliding door to open and goes for the sandwich. When it opens again, he escapes with his breakfast, lol.

Seagull adorably steals a sandwich

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the clever seagull

The video gained over two million views, with many online users entertained and loving the seagull.

@Tish Rodriguez366 adored:

"How smart ❤️❤️❤️."

@Ashleigh wrote:

"Can we appreciate the lady who helped him open the door."

@💋jazz💋 was stunned:

"This is amazing."

@Megan commented:

"Let him have his food.. dang."

@Pyemom applauded:

"Smartest seagull ever born."

@It’s just me loved:

"The person who turned around to open the door for Gus is the MVP!!!🥰🥰🥰"

@Melinda T626 was entertained:

"When the doors opened, the way the seagull turned around to see if anybody was watching him before he took the bag outside was hilarious 😂."

@DadGoneSouthh said:

"That bird is eating better than us right now 😂."

Naughty monkey steals bread from a shop

In another story, Briefly News reported about a KwaZulu-Natal monkey that stole a loaf of bread from a shop.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @nutty_nice247, the monkey was seen inside what looks like a shopping centre. The little animal was chilled, roaming around like it was in the jungle with its mates. It saw one shop and decided to get into it. The monkey stole the nearest thing that was close to it, bread.

