“Plug Us Please”: SA Curious After Woman Buys Groceries Worth R1 400 for R400

A young woman shared on TikTok the amazing deal she scored while shopping at Pick n Pay

While using the delivery app ASAP!, the shopper noted that she only paid R400 for groceries worth R1 400

The deal intrigued a few members of the online community, who wanted the woman to share the promo code

A young woman paid R400 for R1 400 worth of groceries. Images: @nolubabalo_tshali

In today's economy, finding great deals on groceries is a big win, as it helps stretch every rand. Recently, a young woman shared that she was fortunate to pay a fraction less for her groceries, intriguing many people online.

Paying less for more

Using the handle @nolubabalo_tshali, a local woman named Nolubabalo Tshali shared that she paid R400 for groceries worth R1 400.

She bought the items from a Pick n Pay delivery app called ASAP! and shared that she used a specific code to get the deal, one that had probably already expired.

She noted in her comment section:

"I could only use the code once. So, I used my friend's details to purchase the other items."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi wants in on the deal

A few social media users rushed to the comment section to ask the young lady how she managed to pay an affordable price for all the groceries she bought.

@accordingtopru laughed and said:

"Sisi, we are waiting for the codes."

@boity_mellow20 shared with the young lady:

"I have R400 left to buy groceries. I would really appreciate that code."

@slindilemdlalose42, who also wanted to pay less for more, commented:

"Plug us, please."

Not knowing Nolubabalo first showed her friend's details, @maunyekevin said with a laugh:

"Things that are on the invoice are not the same as what is on the picture."

@jessicam017 told the online community:

"This once happened to me at Pick n Pay Clothing."

@daisis_daisis said to people wanting the promo code:

"Download the app, and you will receive special deals and promos."

Man showing R150 groceries accused of lying

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who shared he only paid R150 for his groceries while shopping at Shoprite.

The grocery items included alcoholic beverages, bottles of cooldrink, condiments, and half a dozen rolls. Many social media users in the post's comment section shared their disbelief in the amount paid.

