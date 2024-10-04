“Plug Us Please”: SA Curious After Woman Buys Groceries Worth R1 400 for R400
- A young woman shared on TikTok the amazing deal she scored while shopping at Pick n Pay
- While using the delivery app ASAP!, the shopper noted that she only paid R400 for groceries worth R1 400
- The deal intrigued a few members of the online community, who wanted the woman to share the promo code
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
In today's economy, finding great deals on groceries is a big win, as it helps stretch every rand. Recently, a young woman shared that she was fortunate to pay a fraction less for her groceries, intriguing many people online.
Paying less for more
Using the handle @nolubabalo_tshali, a local woman named Nolubabalo Tshali shared that she paid R400 for groceries worth R1 400.
She bought the items from a Pick n Pay delivery app called ASAP! and shared that she used a specific code to get the deal, one that had probably already expired.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She noted in her comment section:
"I could only use the code once. So, I used my friend's details to purchase the other items."
Watch the video below:
Mzansi wants in on the deal
A few social media users rushed to the comment section to ask the young lady how she managed to pay an affordable price for all the groceries she bought.
@accordingtopru laughed and said:
"Sisi, we are waiting for the codes."
@boity_mellow20 shared with the young lady:
"I have R400 left to buy groceries. I would really appreciate that code."
@slindilemdlalose42, who also wanted to pay less for more, commented:
"Plug us, please."
Not knowing Nolubabalo first showed her friend's details, @maunyekevin said with a laugh:
"Things that are on the invoice are not the same as what is on the picture."
@jessicam017 told the online community:
"This once happened to me at Pick n Pay Clothing."
@daisis_daisis said to people wanting the promo code:
"Download the app, and you will receive special deals and promos."
Man showing R150 groceries accused of lying
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who shared he only paid R150 for his groceries while shopping at Shoprite.
The grocery items included alcoholic beverages, bottles of cooldrink, condiments, and half a dozen rolls. Many social media users in the post's comment section shared their disbelief in the amount paid.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za