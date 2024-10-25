A medical doctor currently busy with her Master's degree unsettled many people after sharing a cute and hilarious video asking people about studies

The evening post saw the doctor asking people a question that attracted a lot of replies from the online community, with mixed reactions

While some people were rubbed off the wrong way by the post, others added humour in the comment section

A doctor pursuing her Master's degree asked others a question about education. Image: @dr_lethukwenama

A gorgeous doctor shared a video about a sensitive topic in SA, education, which sometimes rubs some social media users wrong when academic achievers boast about it.

The lady shared the post on her TikTok account under her user handle @dr_lethukwenama, which attracted 57K views, 5K likes, and over 1K comments from social media users who shared different views.

The Dr asks a question that unsettles others

To motivate others to study, the lady adds humour to the video, asking social media users why they sleep when they don't have a Master's degree.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share mixed feelings

The post received many comments from online community members who understood it differently. Some felt the lady boasted about her academic journey, while others played along, commenting on how motivating she was.

User @Phume8910 commented:

"Do what's best for you...we have different goals."

User @user9101276068996 said:

"Don’t make your goal everybody else’s."

User @Ronald added:

"They will say they have money, they don't need it meanwhile, this post is not even about money😂😂😂."

User @Icing_Nth@bi🌸 commented:

"Don’t worry about tomorrow siya lala that Master's will pay tax for me 😅."

User @Letata Mohlako shared:

"Masters is not destiny for us, sister; we are establishing businesses. But all the best."

User @Nomkhitha Sishiqa said:

"Sana, we all have different goals, siyeke (leave us)😅."

