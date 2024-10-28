A woman on TikTok shared why her relationship was as dry as the Sahara Desert after shooting her shot first

She received the coldest replies from men after excitedly approaching attractive men via WhatsApp

Social media users trolled her for being forward in a thread of 3279 comments

A woman on TikTok shared how and why her journey with shooting the first shot made her look unattractive.

Mzansi was amazed at a lady who shot her first shot at her crushes. Image: @ms_hlatshwayo07

Source: TikTok

She was rejected by all of the guys she had opened up to about her feelings and turned to social media to vent.

Ladies troll baddies shooting first shot

Men are naturally expected to court women to the point where the ladies do everything in their power to appeal to the male gaze. From how they speak, dress and structure their lifestyle, girls are taught to make room for a mystery man in their lives.

A lady on TikTok broke the rules and shot the first shot at men she found attractive. The response was entirely cold and negative as she was rejected by all of the guys she fancied:

"The reason why I stopped shooting my shot."

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's rejected by crushes

Social media users trolled the unfortunate lady and commented:

@Andii.ngqothweni was traumatised on the lady's behalf:

"'In future, let men approach you' I'd never recover."

@MwanzoV asked:

"Why is no one talking about the fact that the guy was being faithful to his girl, and you approached him knowing he had a girl?"

@Bonolo was stunned by the rejection texts:

"'You thought one day I'd feel different about my women and choose you?'"

@Reagile shared:

"I'm outside taking a breather on your behalf."

@Lammie reminded the lady:

"But girl, you knew he had a woman and still approached him."

@Lesego Sego commented:

"The problem is not approaching men; the problem is approaching a man when you know he has a girl."

Side chick tips girlfriend on cheating man

Briefly News also reported that a young South African lady was in a rush when she received a call from her boyfriend's side chick. The pair were to meet up and discuss their man's disgusting behaviour after they figured out he was a womaniser.

Social media users were not pleased about the lady wanting to meet her boyfriend's girlfriend and advised her to stay home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News