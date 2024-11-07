A successful lady inspired Mzansi after uploading a lovely vlog on her TikTok that went viral

Peggie documented a day in her life as a young lawyer who graduated from university three years ago and became an admitted attorney right after

Social media users adored the lady's content and loved the comfortable lifestyle she gave herself

The South African youth are serious about breaking generational curses and fighting for a much softer life.

Their dedication to breaking the mould has awarded them with better opportunities than what they are used to.

Young lawyer inspires Mzansi to go back to school

A young lady motivated the South African youth to go back to school and focus heavily on their studies as it is the best ticket to a successful life. Peggie, the young lawyer, shared a day in her life with her social media friends.

Her day starts off by getting ready for work;

Drinking tea

Making lunch

Bathing

Getting dressed for work

Fixing hair

The lady then gets into her Mercedes Benz and drives to the office, where she gets busy with her clients via phone calls. She also visits the Industrial Court and The Court of Appeal of Bots.

Peggie's joy and excitement of living out one of her answered prayers made Mzansi fond of her content and lovely vlog. She explained:

"As I prepare to begin my third year of practice, I am reminded that I'm living in an answered prayer and that I'm right where I'm supposed to be."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi inspired by young lawyer on TikTok

Social media users loved watching a detailed vlog of a young lawyer and were inspired to focus more on their studies:

@Keitseng explained her struggles:

"I ask God and my ancestors why they did not give my parents money so that I can further my studies. This will forever be my dream job."

@laprincesa shared:

"I am currently in my last year of studying political science, but I am not at peace. I am not happy because my dream is to become a lawyer."

@uncle was motivated

"Let me go study."

@BAHULA SHAUN ❤️said:

"So inspiring."

@Thick_Sahara🦋🤍 commented:

"Okay, fine, I'll take my academics more seriously."

