A brave biker chased a tsotsi after smash and grab.

Source: Getty Images

A video of a biker saving a motorist from a tsotsi has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @memesss3922, the biker and other motorist are seen at a stop sign, giving way to other cars per the road rules. However, one tsotsi saw the opportunity to commit criminal acts in the midst of it all.

The thief can be seen grabbing a purse from another car via a passenger's window. As he ran away, the biker went after him in the busy traffic and he eventually dropped the bag and the motorist got his stuff back.

Biker saves motorist from smash and grab

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share views on the situation

The video gained over 3 million views, with many online users sharing their opinions. See the comments below:

@Botshelo Koetz wrote:

"That guy doesn’t even say thank you after that biker literally risked it all for him."

@JLazarus commended:

"Guy in the bike you rock ... on behalf of this guy I would like to say thank you for your selflessness 🙏."

@Lerato Fs saluted:

"Thank you mr Biker ..We call you a hero today. Salute 🥳🥳🥳🥰."

@jeffmash8 commented:

"Biker man you deserve a trophy 🏆 you helped him but he doesn't appreciate 🤔."

@Linds 0404🌷🌷🌷 said:

"If South Africa could help each other like this in times like that, the thieves will be scared to even try."

