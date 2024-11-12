“The Man I Need To Father My Kids”: Young Man Flexes Outstanding Maths Results, SA’s Impressed
- A young student wowed the online community after showing off his outstanding mathematics marks
- The brilliant scholar aced all the subjects shown in his statement, including the complex subjects
- The post got the young guy many congratulatory messages from Mzansi people who wished him well for the rest of his studies
An engineering student rightfully flaunted his impressive results on his social media, getting many cheers from the online community.
The gent shared a video clip of his results on his TikTok account under his user handle @mhlongo_astronaut, receiving 36K views.
The student flaunts his hard work
The bright young student shares his 96% IB Engineering Mathematics and 95% Engineering Mathematics IA results. He also got 96% for numerical methods and 92% for Mathematics II.
User @mhlongo_astronaut accompanied the results post with the caption:
"I'm not clearing any rumours unless they say I don't know maths."
Watch the video below:
The brilliant student receives overwhelming love
After seeing the man's results, social media users did not hesitate to congratulate him on his outstanding achievement. Some asked maths-related questions, while others wished for assistance with their math lessons.
User @ButiThato said:
"Bravoh? Whoa! 🔥 I love academically excelling individuals. It makes me feel even better when I'm inspired. This is lovely!👍🏻."
User @iam_kaycey commented:
"92% for maths 2?😭I was literally fighting for my life 😭🤚🏽."
User @furiousvixen asked:
"What is technical mathematics, and is it easier or more difficult than normal maths? I went to a technical high school, and they only introduced this maths after we left 🙃."
User @itss_mew_pat wished:
"I wish you could just help me more, especially with integration."
User @Sompisi Phinda commented:
"Wena uyahlanya kahle kahle 😳😳 Haibo! 😳😳 You're gifted man. Well done!!"
User @geek1014 said:
"The man I need to father my children 😭😭."
Young man bags eight distinctions, including 100%
In another Briefly News article, a St John's College matriculant named Takudzwanashe Sithole wowed Mzansi after bagging eight distinctions, including a 100% pass for mathematics.
The young gent received many congratulatory messages from social media users after they saw the outstanding results.
