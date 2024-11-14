A local lady spotted a new flavour chocolate she had been wanting to try out at her local shop

The hun quickly placed it back on the shelve after seeing its retail price, and the online community understood her

Social media users failed to understand the reason for making the new flavour expensive and promised to wait for its price to drop

A woman found the strawberry Areo chocolate flavour at a Dischem store. Image @stylebylucyclaire

Source: TikTok

In this current economy, people think twice about buying items as the retail prices leave us shocked each time we get to the store.

A hun saw a new chocolate flavour she wanted to try when she went to a Dischem store and shared a video on her TikTok account under her user handle @stylebylucyclaire.

Finding the new Aero chocolate flavour

The video shared by @stylebylucyclaire shows her picking up the Aero strawberry chocolate flavour between other chocolates. While holding the chocolate in her hand, the woman mentions it is priced at R60, adding that she wasn't willing to pay for it.

Watch the video below:

The chocolate retail price unsettles Mzansi

Many online community members felt that the price was a bit steep since the chocolate was still new, asking others to give it more time to drop. Others suggested that for those who could not wait, they go 50/50 with friends.

User @Malaika said:

"R60 in this economy? Eh, I’ll wait till it’s R20🙊😭."

User @JC joked:

"Get friends to put money in and buy it together 😂 like that Dubai chocolate."

User @Ronelle de Bruin advised:

"Go to UK Emporium in Milnerton. They import that and distribute to most retail / corporates and will be much cheaper."

User @Gabrielle commented

"This is sooo good 🤤🤤 had them in the UK for a while now, and it's my new favourite 😍 but R60 is crazy for an Aero. it's about £1.50 here so only R30."

User @Kieshei Gie 💕❤ advised:

"Wait a few weeks, and the price will drop 💀💀💀🤣🤣."

User @ImNotARealDuck suggested:

"If we all keep waiting, it will be like prime dropping from R60 to R20😅."

