A South African lady married to an American man served her husband one of her culture's most favoured dishes

The hun documented the experience along with many others on her TikTok page that's loved by many

Social media users were entertained by the video and the foreign gent's reaction to the food

Interracial couples from different countries produce the most entertaining content on social media.

A Xhosa wife fed her American husband Amasi for the first time. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: TikTok

The couple often shares each other's stories with the public, which adds to their fans' knowledge.

Wife disappointed after US husband tries umphokoqo

Unphokoqo is one of the most popular and beloved dishes in Xhosa culture. The meal is often served with Amasi, milk and fresh cream. These days, people add their twist to the dish by sprinkling sugar and other products to please their taste buds.

A Mzansi lady married to an American was having the time of her life as she documented her husband's experience in South Africa's diverse culture. In a recent video, the woman made her bae try umphokoqo with Amasi.

The chap winced and shook his head in disapproval. The sourness of the dish threw off his usual palate, which saddened his wife, who loved the meal:

"Making umphokoqo and Amasi for my American husband. I'm so sad."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to American man tasting Amasi

Social media users were entertained by the reaction video and commented:

@palesa❤️🥹 said:

"You forgot to pour sugar for him."

@user6838279010883 shared:

"You should have added fresh cream."

@KingSpade interrogated the hun:

"Where's the milk? You were supposed to add milk to Amasi; you don't just eat Amasi."

@Asanda ♥️🥰🇿🇦🇿🇦 was heartbroken:

"I'm so hurt. I love Amasi with my whole heart, and seeing this just broke my heart."

@Whaylle recommended:

"I think it needed more salt to balance the sour from amasi."

SA debates on how to eat African salad

Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok resurfaced an old debate about people taking Amasi with sugar in their African salad. The dish is most loved by the Xhosa and Zulu tribes, who add cream and milk to elevate the meal on a hot day.

Social media users were expectedly divided as they tried to defend their food palates against each other.

Source: Briefly News