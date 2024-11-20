“Can’t Let It Slide”: Woman Finds Chewed Bubblegum in Her Frozen Chicken Pack

A disgusted Mzansi woman shared a TikTok video showing the piece of chewed bubblegum she found in her frozen chicken pack

She named the butchery from which she bought the frozen items and told an online user that what she found was unacceptable

While some members of the online community thought it was done on purpose, others cracked jokes

A local woman shared a video of the chewed gum she found in her frozen pack of chicken. Images: @ongeziwe_kwinana

Frozen foods are convenient for shoppers, offering long shelf lives and quick meal solutions. However, one woman's experience was unpleasant when she found more than just poultry in her frozen pack of chicken from a well-known butchery.

Chicken and chewing gum

A South African woman named Ongi took to her TikTok account (@ongeziwe_kwinana) to inform local shoppers about what she found in her frozen chicken pack from Meat World.

The woman showed a piece of pink chewed bubblegum in the sealed packet.

She wrote in her caption:

"This is disgusting. Bathong, Meat World? A whole bubblegum."

Mzansi disgusted over chewed bubblegum in frozen chicken pack

Several local internet users rushed to the comment section after seeing the video showing the unsanitary findings in the chicken pack, with many feeling it was the doings of disgruntled employees.

@kat_ntapitana_mphahlele said to app users:

"Why do I feel like the employee did this on purpose?"

@mspout4, who possibly had to change their plans, sadly shared:

"I was going to Meat World tomorrow to restock my fridge."

@tuff.gong82 shared their claims about the butchery:

"We are taken for granted as customers. Plus, Meat World changes the dates on the meat. I stopped buying from them after their scandal."

Frustrated, Ongi responded:

"We literally can’t let this slide, man. It’s absolutely unacceptable."

@li.yemaa added with humour:

"That gum is adding flavour."

@user9260981863639 supported Meat World and wrote:

"I think it was a mistake from the employee, guys. That butchery is the best ever. Hygienically clean, if I may say."

Woman films half-eaten burger with maggots

In September, Briefly News reported about a maggot-infested burger that made rounds on social media after a woman filmed her gross eating experience.

Many disgusted onlookers headed for the comment section, some wishing they could unsee the stomach-churning video.

