One young man went viral on social media after he showed off his Woolworths bag with a twist-turn

The video sparked laughter and gathered over 3.8 million views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the clip as they rushed to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A man in Mzansi took the internet by storm with his one-of-a-kind outfit made entirely from Woolworths bags and ring tabs.

A man unveiled his Woolworths bag outfit, which impressed South Africans. Image: @sinezelelo

Source: TikTok

Gent flexes his Woolworths bag outfit

The young man shared a video on TikTok where he showcased his impressive outfit for the world to see under the social media handle @sinezelelo.

@sinezelelo's outfit, made out of Woolworth's bags and ring tabs, stunned the online community. It went on to become a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 3.8 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the man Woolworths bag outfit

People reacted to the clip, flooding the comments section to gush over the young man's fit, while some expressed their thoughts.

Sese AlaQueen said:

"Hayi fusek I'm proud of you boy this is dope, I so wish David tlale could see this amazing work."

Grandpa shared:

"Wear this and go to Woolworths."

Mrs Charlotte gushed over the man, saying:

"Our next David Tlale."

User wrote:

"I swear Woolworths has become a clothing brand."

Nkhensy1623 commented:

"You deserve a whole year of supply of Woolworths food."

Young man stuns SA with 3-piece Woolworths suit

Briefly News previously reported that a young man modelled one of his latest creations out of shopping bags. The designer looked amazing after creating a formal look with Woolworths bags.

Online users were eager to see what else the TikTokker had in store after his other viral moment with a little black dress made out of shopping bags. Online users were excited to see what else he could make; some had suggestions. A TikTok creator @ndiwavho.couture posed in a three-piece suit from Woolworths bags. He tailored full-length pants, a crop top and a short-sleeved jacket to go over it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News