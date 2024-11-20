A woman who goes to Methodist Church gave her fellow churchmates a few pointers when it came to uniform

The lady pointed out all the wrong things that abazalwane are doing when it comes to church uniforms

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their thoughts on the lesson

A woman who goes to a Methodist church gave her fellow churchmates a lesson on how to rock church uniform properly.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Onele Nkolongwane (@ohhnele), the woman can be seen standing in the comfort of her home dressed in church uniform the wrong and common way she usually notices from her fellow churchmates.

Nkolongwane took a moment to correct the mistakes, telling them that hair must not be outside the barret, shoes must be black and earrings must be fitting for a churchgoer. She went on and one could argue that fellow Methodist churchgoers heard her loud and clear.

"Class dissmissed. Thank you!"

Methodist woman gives uniform lesson

Mzansi loves the woman's lesson

The video gained over 70k views, with many online users impressed with her. See the comments below:

@Lesego expressed:

"Yho my flats are wrong,and nobody told me,I just arrived bethuna 🤧😭."

@Fikzo76 wrote:

"Hi I wish you can come and teach my circuit westvaal circuit Highveld and eswatini this."

@inathitsipa loved:

"Finally someone said this enkosi my dear❤️."

@Muhle appreciated:

"I love you for this, thank you sisi 💙."

@Perfect Moments commented:

"One Heart! Thank you for sharing this refresher, it disheartens me to see people not wearing our uniform correctly. 💙"

@♡Katli♡ said:

"I was about to think your hair is that big 🤦... 🤌Understood teacher."

Funny church outfits cause stir in Mzansi

In another story, Briefly News reported about funny church outfits that caused a stir online.

A South African woman is trending on TikTok after she uploaded a video of her church outfit, which left people gushing over her. Places of worship are sacred and many people shared the same sentiment after TikTok user @sandylupedzi shared a video showcasing individuals arriving at their place of worship dressed in onesies. Some men dressed up as women with fake booties, giving them that BBL shape, that shocked online users.

