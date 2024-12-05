A lady voiced out her frustration about her assistant being promoted, which left people talking

The hun expressed how she felt over the situation, and the video gained massive traction on social media

Comments pour in from netizens who flooded the post expressing their thoughts, while some could relate

One South African woman took to social media to narrate her story about her assistant being promoted.

A lady vented about her assistant being promoted, which sparked debate online. Image: Westend61 and Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Woman vents about her assistant being promoted

The TikTok user @this.is.zee.online revealed that she works as a buyer for a well-known retail company in South Africa, though she refused to disclose the name.

She mentioned that the company hired an assistant, whom she trained for 13 months while also being @this.is.zee.online's assistant. Over time, her assistant was promoted to a junior buyer.

@this.is.zee.online shared that her assistant no longer worked for her, as they both became junior buyers. However, she would still oversee her occasionally when issues arose. After 10 months, the company announced a senior buyer position, and @this.is.zee.online decided to apply. Little did she know, her ex-assistant was also applying for the same position.

The assistant ended up getting the post, which left her devasted while expressing how she felt during that moment, saying:

"Guys, it took me, I think, six to eight months to get over that situation. I don't even want to lie I was so petty. I thought the colour was the problem, I thought I was not the right colour."

A few months later, the ex-assistant bought an Audi Sport A3, which fueled her anger. At the end of the clip, @this.is.zee.online gave the ex-assistant her flowers and shared a lesson she learned from the situation.

She expressed that sitting on the sidelines isn’t always ideal, emphasising the importance of being likeable at work and promoting the company in personal spaces. The footage gained massive traction online, sparking conversations among social media users.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's viral TikTok rant

The online community responded to the lady's clip, taking to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Lebogang Mahlangu praised the woman, saying:

"For you to admit how you felt that is a huge character trait."

Wayne Barrett15 said:

"I love your insight by looking at yourself and where you made mistakes to correct and progress in the working environment."

Candithmashego expressed:

"Qualifications get us the job, soft skills get us the promotions."

Sam reiks wrote:

"I was boiling up at the start of the Video, but thanks for a very mature perspective. Promotions are not for the years of experience, they are for the hard and smart working individuals. innovative."

Roux commented:

"The sooner you realise that promotion isn’t really dependent on your hard work, the better."

Woman joyfully celebrates huge promotion at work

Briefly News previously reported that a young South African proved this to be the case. She recently went online to share a heartwarming post about getting promoted at work.

In an inspirational post on Twitter, the grateful young lady with the handle @Ntomb_ka_Mjita explains that she is now the regional manager of the company she works for.

Source: Briefly News