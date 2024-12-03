The GOAT of Rugby: Princess Charlene's Praise for Rassie Erasmus Amuses SA Fans

A video of Princess Charlene praising the South African rugby union coach Rassie Erasmus has entertained peeps

The clip, which was shared back in 2023 of the Rugby World Cup celebrations, has been circulating online yet again

Springboks fans were delighted by the footage as they flooded the post with humourous comments

Princess Charlene praised Rassie Erasmus in a video that amused Mzansi. Image: Royalcouturier/ Instagram and Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Former South African Olympic swimmer and now Princess Charlene of Monaco was captured in a clip showering the Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus with praises.

Princess Charlene praises Rassie Erasmus in video

The footage uploaded by rugby365com on Instagram has captured the attention of fans worldwide. The video was shot in the dressing rooms after the Boks defeated the All Blacks of New Zealand 12–11 in France. The Springboks squad can be seen dancing and popping bottles as they celebrate their big win.

South Africa won the World Cup for the fourth time and for the second time in a row under Rassie.

In the clip, the Princess Charlene expressed the following:

"This man over here is a coach, he is the greatest of all time."

Prince Albert was also in attendance at the celebration, and the video went viral on social media, clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments. Despite being one of the most beloved coaches in history, Rassie was “snubbed” by World Rugby’s Coach of the Year Award, which angered fans across the globe.

Take a look at the video below:

Fans applaud Rassie Erasmus

The online community loved the heartwarming video and rushed to the comments section with compliments, and some were amused.

Aircnc_ct said:

"Loving the memory lane content! It makes me feel so proud."

Wesleyhall2156 added:

"Beat coach, best team ever."

lmphilip wrote:

"Love the Prince getting into the swing of things."

keenanruiter1 expressed:

"Oom Rassie is indeed the G.O.A.T."

Margaux commented:

"Fantastic!! So proud of these Bokke."

