The South African rugby coach Rassie Erasmus left many people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter

The former rugby player shared raw moments of himself at the dentist on social media, which gained massive traction

Fans were amused by the Rassie as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter

The Springboks' head coach, Johan "Rassie" Erasmus, caused a massive buzz on social media after he was captured in a video making rounds online.

Rassie Erasmus left many fans in stitches after he was captured sleeping at the dentist in a hilarious video. Image: Michael Steele.

Rassie Erasmus falls asleep at the dentist in hilarious video

The former Springbok flanker gave viewers a glimpse into his day at the dentist, which left South Africans floored.

Rassie shared that he’s not a great sleeper but was stunned when his visit to the dentist helped him sleep like a newborn baby. The video posted on Twitter, now known as X by Johan Erasmus, shows the 52-year-old lying on the dental chair, sleeping soundly with his mouth wide open.

The clip quickly went viral online, sparking amusement among fans who mocked the South African rugby union coach.

Watch the funny video of Rassie below:

SA peeps poke fun at Rassie Erasmus's antics

Mzansi netizens were entertained as they flocked to the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Martin Kaufmann said

"This is so funny."

The Pilot wrote:

"Love you Oom Rassie. You have my permission to sleep anywhere you want, bro."

Vusanizwe expressed:

"How you sleep when you've been carrying world rugby on your back for five years."

Werner commented:

"Hallo Ras. It’s actually quite funny. You are not only the best coach but the best sleeper in my chair by far. Always a pleasure, Ras. Keep up the good work."

Lulu Bowen replied:

"Probably the best nap ever... one of those one you wake up groggy, with drool on the side of your mouth."

