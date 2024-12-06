A young teacher shared a video showing how she decorated her classroom to spoil her students

The Grade 11 register class were in for a surprise party and could enjoy sweet treats and drinks the teacher provided

Social media users loved the teacher's kind gesture and said she was born for the profession

A teacher went all-out to surprise her Grade 11 students. Images: @moesleemahabrahams

Source: Instagram

As the end of the school year approaches, many teachers are finding creative ways to make their students' final days unforgettable. One young teacher went above and beyond by transforming her classroom and surprising her pupils with a festive party.

Class party moments

Instead of students surprising their teacher, the tables turned for one woman and her class.

TikTok content creator @moe_abrahams uploaded a video on the app showing internet users how she turned what was once her classroom into a party venue for her Grade 11 register learners.

Having the students' best interest at heart, the teacher said:

"These memories will last forever."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi appreciates teacher's gesture

Hundreds of social media users loved what the teacher had done for her learners, applauding her efforts to make lasting memories before they move on to the next grade.

@rodney.govender said to the young woman:

"You were born for this profession."

An appreciative @talyasampson wrote:

"The absolute unsung heroes of this world. Thank you for everything you do for these kids. I know there is so much more we don't see. Blessings on blessings."

@ashleen752 said to the educator:

"It's teachers like yourself who truly make a difference in children's lives. Good job."

A saddened @felizitas95 shared:

"None of the teachers at my school would even bother."

@halfricandoll reminisced about their school days, writing:

"You remind me of my high school register teacher. He went all-out for us and did the most. I’ll always remember that."

@ragiemamatthews added in the comments:

"Wow, stunning. The memory will stay with them forever. The government needs more teachers like you. This is motivation."

Source: Briefly News