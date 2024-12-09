A woman's boyfriend finds an innovative way to fulfil her Stanley Cup request by donating blood

The video shows her reaction to receiving a cup with the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) logo instead of a Stanley

Social media users praise boyfriend's creative solution that combines charitable giving with fulfilling his girlfriend's wishes

A woman gets a Stanley dupe after asking for the expensive cup from her boyfriend. He donated blood to get her the alternative. Images: sthandiwegotyana2 Source TikTok

Source: TikTok

A young woman's video is making waves because of her boyfriend's clever response to her Stanley Cup wish.

Instead of spending hundreds of rands on the branded cup, he donated blood and got a free SANBS cup instead. It's not exactly the Stanley she asked for, but Mzansi loved his creative solution.

Boyfriend gets woman Stanley dupe

In the video shared by @sthandiwegotyana2, she shows off a black cup with the SANBS logo that her boyfriend brought home, with the caption:

"Ya zama yone shame😩😂"

Stanley cups are the latest must-have item among young South Africans, but they cost well over R500 each. That's why her boyfriend's budget-friendly alternative has everyone talking.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi reacts to blood donation surprise

The comments section praises the boyfriend's thoughtful deed that saves lives while trying to make his girlfriend happy.

@Sloppy Loaf gushed:

"A Stanley cup is 1.5K. The blood he shed for you? Priceless. He went above and beyond😭"

@Nthabiseng Musi501 shared:

"The effort he went through though. You get your Stanley cup and someone's life is saved."

@hopeimakeitoutofhere wrote:

"He bled for you 😭❤️"

@loveato657 added:

"That man saved a life and got his girl a Stanley dupe! Not all heroes wear capes man😂"

@mo.kutlwii exclaimed:

"HE'S A GOOD MAN SAVANNAH 🥺"

@KHUTHADZO.M🧚🏾‍♀ shared:

"I’d be mad and happy at the same time😂😭🥹 like it’s not the one I want but you did a good deed to make me smile? SO CUTE!"

More Stanley Cup stories

Lady helps Mzansi save money by sharing where to find affordable Stanley Cup dupes at Pep stores.

Woman flaunts her authentic Stanley Cups worth R1.2k each, leaving social media users divided.

Learn about the Stanley Cup logo and how it became a must-have trend in South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News