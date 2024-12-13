A South African hun shared her most relatable moment and went viral on TikTok with 243K views

Luyanda wowed many with her impressive transformation to spend time with her boyfriend

Social media users assured her that she was beautiful in her before and after without even trying

A lady shared how she looked at home versus how smoothly she cleaned herself up to spend time with her boyfriend.

Mzansi gagged at a lady's drastic transformation to meet her boyfriend. Image: @luyandam08

Source: TikTok

The two looks are drastically different, but her beauty remains unmatched and jaw-dropping.

SA reacts to lady's transformation to meet boyfriend

Women in their most comfortable and uninterrupted form are usually in bed with a fresh set of pyjamas and a head wrap. They are either scrolling through social media or invested in a true crime documentary series.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A lady shared how different she looks when she's around her family versus when she's with her boyfriend. At home, she walks around with her uncombed hair and bare face.

When her man calls, she gets her wig installed and her lashes done. Her wardrobe also changes from nah to yass.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to lady's drastic transformation

Mzansi women found her clip to be relatable and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Queen🎀 Delang was gagged:

“Akaboshwe sgebengu lesi.”

@Thobeka confessed:

"I look the same; I only look nice when we go out."

@Nomienkalane said:

"You are beautiful either way, queen."

@🤍🫦 commented:

"The fact that I can be both around him."

@martinique ♡ pointed out the lady's undeniable beauty:

"Even without the makeup, you're beautiful."

@Vinolia❤️❤️❤️ complimented the hun:

"You look like DJ Zinhle."

@TeePay shared how her family perceives her because of her style:

"My mom even knows when I'm leaving the house because I'm a phara all day."

@user3348305125323 was stunned to speak:

"Asi dlali lana sis, this can't be the same person."

3 more transformations by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News