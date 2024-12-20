South Africans were amused by a Chinese lady singing a famous Zulu wedding song in a now-viral TikTok video

The lady tried her best to pronounce the clicks but failed dismally and floored the internet with her performance

Wedding content has flooded the Mzansi side of TikTok and made a lot of songs popular amongst other tribes

TikTokkers often blurt out famous funny quotes by their favourite content creators all day, every day.

A Chinese lady showed Mzansi love by singing a Zulu wedding anthem. Image: @shanshan_in_sa

Source: TikTok

The catchy content keeps trends going and helps spread different cultures across the globe in multimedia format.

Chinese lady singing popular Zulu wedding anthem

South African content has been popular on TikTok and has helped many artists reach audiences worldwide. Celebrities like Uncle Waffles and Tyla have represented the country well, increasing the reach of other creators.

A Chinese lady finally caught on the Mzansi side of social media and had a Zulu song stuck in her head. In China, people don’t have the privilege of experiencing diversity like South African people do; this is why black people are somewhat treated like celebrities when they visit the country.

When she got to Mzansi, Shanshan was very interested in the Mzansi culture and made the choice to prioritise learning the different cultures. She recently stunned the country when she sang a popular Zulu wedding anthem, Vulela Amandwendwe, on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by Chinese lady singing Zulu song

Social media users loved the lady’s efforts but also found her performance hilarious:

@strobel.xo hilarious wrote:

“How the song sounds at my wedding when I know I gave my man money to pay my lobola.”

@Paballo “Ironwoman” Kgware🦿preferred this version:

“This is the one I want at my wedding.”

@yamkelatwani148 confessed:

“Am I the only one who really enjoyed her singing?”

@Javelin_Bhule🇿🇦 howled:

“How the song sounds when you marry for money and not love.”

@_unuthy laughed:

“It sounds like a breakup song.”

