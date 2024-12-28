Well-known KZN snake catcher Nick Evans was a busy man, including during the festive season

Nick Evans put on his hero face on Christmas day after getting a call about a large snake in distress

A python that found itself in a sticky situation received all the help it needed from the passionate KZN snake rescuer

Nick Evans dedicated his day to yet another snake. This time, he was at work on Christmas for the sake of the slithering creature.

Nick Evans, snake rescuer, starts Christmas by rescuing 3M python. Image: @nickevanskzn

Source: Facebook

After seeing photos of Nick Evans' hard work, many people were impressed. Online users shared their thoughts on the rescue effort.

Nick Evans helps python

In a Facebook post, Nick explained that he helped a three-meter female python early Christmas morning. The large snake attempted to slither through a small gap in a fence and got stuck. Nick said that they had to cut the fence open and that the snake was near death. See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA applauds Nick Evans

Many people were impressed by the snake rescuer's dedication. People praised him for doing inspirational work.

Cathi Couper cheered:

"You guys make a Christmas heart feel even MORE elated at the savibg of this beautiful python."

Mark Crozier said:

"Hell's bells, you guys are really something... talk about going above and beyond. Take a bow!! 👊👏💪"

Miranda Gerson wrote:

"What an amazing rescue, Nick and Carla. Thank you so much for saving this beautiful python's life."

Mzomba Nyamatane added:

"You are such an inspiration to us, new snake handlers, Nick❤"

Lori Hamer Hill cheered:

"Way to go, Nick and Carla! You make a great team ☺️. Gorgeous python 🐍. Thank you for all you do!"

Black mamba caught in KZN living in someone's ceiling

Briefly News previously reported that a Pinetown homeowner was frightened when she was greeted by the sight of a vast black mamba in her ceiling!

Facebookers reacted to the post and remarked on the size of the reptile, thankful that it was caught.

The black mamba was rescued by well-known snake rescuer Nick Evans, who operates in the province known to be home to many dangerous snakes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News