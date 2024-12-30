South Africans were excited by a Stellenbosch University student’s new health development

Kyla Raoult obtained her master’s degree in Polymer Science earlier this month after developing a birth control for men

Researchers confirmed their progress in finding long-acting and reversible contraceptive options for men

Women have shared their views on the pros and cons of the hormonal effects of taking birth control.

A Stellenbosch University student made SA proud with her new birth control development. Image: @stellenboschuni/@thabiiwabii

Researchers have been looking into finding a suitable option for men and reported that the long-awaited contraceptive may be closer to reality.

Stellenbosch University student develops male contraceptive

Kyla Raoult, who recently obtained her master’s degree in Polymer Science, made South Africans happy with her new project. The young lady developed an on-demand reversible hydrogel that could be suitable for controlling the male reproductive system.

The soft jelly-like material has the potential to be a non-hormonal birth control. The product is designed to absorb water and swell to form a 3D net-like network with pores.

A gentleman expressed his excitement about the product and shared the information with his followers on TikTok.

Birth control for men closer to reality

Researchers finally confirmed their progress in finding a suitable contraceptive for men. CNN reported that After decades of false starts, researchers say they are finally making progress on a long-acting and reversible birth control option for men.

The experimental product is a hormonal gel that men rub on their shoulders once daily. Over time, it blocks the production of spermatic fluid in the testes.

SA reacts to news about male contraceptive becoming reality

Social media users joined the chat in a thread of over 550 comments:

@asmara🫀expressed her excitement:

“I saw this on the news, and I was super impressed. She said it would take years to get it all on the shelves, but I am so proud of her for doing this! It's a massive step in the right direction.”

@Jessica praised the lady for her development:

“She was in my chemistry classes as an undergrad and is so smart. It is really an incredible achievement!”

@MPATHONKOSI✿♡♡ wrote:

“Hai, she did a big one, and I think I saw this a few weeks back, and I didn't understand how it works, but you really helped me. I am kind of a visual learner.”

@Girlymaxy512 commented:

“As a scientist myself. This is brilliant. Also, who wants kids from a crusty, dusty man.”

@Roshni reacted:

“Wow, this is major!”

