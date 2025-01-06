A Mzansi man was accidentally locked inside a Pick n Pay store after hours and shared a video

The eerie clip displaying no customers and staff in sight has over 1 million views and counting

Viewers joked about how they’d have handled the situation, with some saying they’d raid the snacks

A Mzansi man was stuck inside Pick n Pay after hours. Image: @sanele.8

Source: TikTok

Can you imagine getting locked inside a Pick n Pay after hours? That’s exactly what happened to one man. He documented the unusual experience on his TikTok.

Shopper stuck inside grocery store

He is seen wandering the aisles, visibly stunned by the complete silence. No staff, no customers, and not even the usual shopping music playing in the background. In the caption he wrote: "Please send help."

Video goes TikTok viral

While it’s unclear how he managed to stay behind unnoticed, he promised his followers an update soon. The clip on the page @sanele.8 got over 1.2 million views in two days.

Watch the video below:

Some netizens sympathised, calling the situation downright terrifying. Others joked that he was living their childhood dream of being surrounded by endless goodies.

Look at some comments below:

@abutitony asked:

"Weren't you locked inside Clicks 2 years ago?"

@plug394 commented:

"You are worrying about the wrong things baba. Eat, moisturise your skin, and watch TV."

@molebohengleeuw suggested:

"Also, call the nearest police station, they should be able to help you to call store management."

@bubuhlee posted:

"You’re so calm, 😭😭my anxiety would never."

@TullyQwabe wrote:

"How is the alarm not detecting movement after being armed?"

@Liindokuhle.Hlophe shared:

"You literally reminded me of the time when I was locked inside Woolworths and nobody believed me. 😩 I should have taken a video like you did. Trauma! Guys this thing is a real thing,"

@Avile said:

"I would eat like there's no tomorrow. 😔"

@youniqueart added:

"I would start by eating some ice cream and then sweets. Joh dude is lucky! 🤭🤣"

3 More viral Pick n Pay stories

A young stunner showed off all the cute maxi skirts from Pick n Pay Clothing, and ladies went wild.

South African netizens were left in stitches after a TikTok user shared a video showing an odd cake being sold at Pick 'n Pay.

A man from KwaZulu-Natal vented his frustration over high food prices at Pick n Pay in a TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News