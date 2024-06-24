A TikTok video by @kingjenner1 went viral in South Africa showing a strange sight at Pick n Pay

A packaged cake was cut in half and sold with the remaining icing reading "Hap Day"

The price remained R24.99, leaving viewers confused and amused about why the store would sell half a cake

Mzansi netizens were left in stitches after a TikTok user, @kingjenner1, shared a video showing an odd cake for sale at Pick 'n Pay.

Pick 'n Pay sells half-cake

The video shows a packaged cake cut in half with the remaining words written "Hap Day", leaving people wondering where the rest of the cake was.

The cake was priced at R24,99, leaving many netizens confused as to why and how the store sold half a a cake.

SA reacts to the half-cake

The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who expressed humour and confusion.

khumomokgata joked about who to give the cake:

"How to say happy birthday to your ex."

_.mtha commented:

"Hap day mtshana ."

Geraldine Mohati replied:

"It left with the rest of the price ."

Phumzile Dube commented:

"Ngicela slice se hap day cake ."

Anonymous♥️ replied:

"Cha there was a staff party last night and yeah that's the surviving piece."

monajafthas reacted:

"Birthday on a budget! ."

siyabukwa_ commented:

"I saw this yesterday, I was so confused ."

the_jessearries said:

"If your birthday is before payday ."

Woman tastes new Woolworths gift cake

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman posted a TikTok video showing her first taste impression of the new mini Woolworths Gift Cakes.

Reabetswe Moloto posted a TikTok video in which she shared that she got her hands on the new Mini Chocolate Fiesta Gift Cake from Woolworths, which she bought for a little over R100.

She is seen eating several pieces of the moist chocolate cake and commenting on how good it was.

