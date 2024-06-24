"How to Say Happy Birthday to Your Ex": SA Cracks Jokes at Half a Birthday Cake Sold at Pick n Pay
- A TikTok video by @kingjenner1 went viral in South Africa showing a strange sight at Pick n Pay
- A packaged cake was cut in half and sold with the remaining icing reading "Hap Day"
- The price remained R24.99, leaving viewers confused and amused about why the store would sell half a cake
Mzansi netizens were left in stitches after a TikTok user, @kingjenner1, shared a video showing an odd cake for sale at Pick 'n Pay.
Pick 'n Pay sells half-cake
The video shows a packaged cake cut in half with the remaining words written "Hap Day", leaving people wondering where the rest of the cake was.
The cake was priced at R24,99, leaving many netizens confused as to why and how the store sold half a a cake.
Watch the video below:
SA reacts to the half-cake
The video garnered many views and comments from amused netizens who expressed humour and confusion.
khumomokgata joked about who to give the cake:
"How to say happy birthday to your ex."
_.mtha commented:
"Hap day mtshana ."
Geraldine Mohati replied:
"It left with the rest of the price ."
Phumzile Dube commented:
"Ngicela slice se hap day cake ."
Anonymous♥️ replied:
"Cha there was a staff party last night and yeah that's the surviving piece."
monajafthas reacted:
"Birthday on a budget! ."
siyabukwa_ commented:
"I saw this yesterday, I was so confused ."
the_jessearries said:
"If your birthday is before payday ."
Source: Briefly News
