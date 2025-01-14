A viral TikTok video showing a cop struggling to climb a low fence sparked a heated online debate

His colleagues are seen and heard laughing as they record the man huffing and puffing after he made it across

Netizens are questioning the safety of the nation if cops can’t handle simple physical challenges

Footage of a cop struggling to get over a fence was shared online. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

Recently a policeman was captured struggling to climb over a fence. The clip shows the officer negotiating the flimsy fence as it wobbles under his weight.

Officer exhausted by physical activity

Every attempt left his colleagues in stitches. They added hilarious commentary while dying from laughter behind the camera.

After what felt like an eternity, the determined cop finally made it over. However, he was out of breath and even the buttons on his shirt came undone.

Video circulates on TikTok

The footage was posted on the TikTok page @newsnexussa. Within a day, it amassed over 689,000 views on the platform.

Watch the video below:

While the clip is undeniably funny, it’s also started a serious chat about police fitness standards. Can we trust our cops to protect us if they can’t handle a simple fence?

Police officers stood guard as Algeria's national team players took part in a training session. Image: Philippe Desmazes

Source: Getty Images

Have a look at a few comments below:

@GcinaLewisDlamini said:

"This is so unfair to taxpayers. 😡"

@ShellyBJacobs asked:

"How did he pass training? 😂"

@gruvel commented:

"What an embarrassment as a SA citizen? 💔"

@ritoherry posted:

"I thought it's fellow citizen laughing kanti no, it's fellow colleagues. 😂😂😂"

@sweet3G stated:

"It's a joke to them our lives and our kids are in danger everyday."

@TheChosen mentioned:

"Can you imagine a thief will eat breakfast and finish while the cop is busy trying to jump the fence and catch him. 😳"

@Poskiiey typed:

"South Africa is in danger. 😂😂"

@dinny added:

"He is gonna sleep for three days this is the hardest work he has ever done."

