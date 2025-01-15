A man revealed an unbelievably high price of a pritt glue that sparked a heated conversation online.

The man behind the clip humorously pointed out that it wasn't even the biggest of the sizes, leaving viewers stunned after seeing it on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, with some expressing frustration at the rising cost and some refusing to believe it

A man was stunned after seeing the price of a single pritt glue. Image: @newsnexssa

Source: TikTok

In a light-hearted moment, a South African man shared a video of the highest cost of a single stationery item he has seen in 2025, advising social media users to invest in stationery companies.

The video was shared on a content-related page on TikTok under the handle @newsnexssa, gaining 425K views, 10K views and over 1K comments from social media users who could not believe the price.

The man speaks about the pritt cost

In the clip, the man appears visibly defeated as he discusses the price of Pritt glue he recently discovered. While acknowledging that school stationery prices are generally high, he emphasises that the R218 price tag for the glue is the most excessive.

The man ends his video jokingly advising South Africans to invest in stationery companies, saying that is where the money is.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi speak on the pritt price

The video sparked numerous reactions from social media users who were shocked by the price of pritt glue shared on @newsnexussa's post. Many questioned whether the price was accurate or made up, while others wished for more affordable glue alternatives.

A content creator shared a video showing an expensive pritt glue with a price tag of R218. Credit: Isabela Pavia / Getty

Source: Getty Images

User @Ceduma Mthembu said:

"We need an alternative asap."

User @mondlymlaba🇿🇦 added:

"It's because they don't have a product competition."

User @johannamagdalenaroman shared:

"This Pritt will hold my finances together this year😂😂."

User @Ashleigh Smith added:

"No way! Another reason not to have kids."

User @Zinhle Ntshangase commented:

"😞This was R40 when I was in school, and it wasn't that long ago. I'm 20."

User @Severide_Carnage said:

"That must be a typo. for one? price is expensive but not this much

