“You’ll Thank Me Later”: Baddie Shares Benefits of Drinking Urine in Viral TikTok Video
by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • One hun baffled South Africans when she shared her odd morning routine in a now-viral TikTok post 
  • Revonia Moetjie uploaded a picture of her urine in a wine glass and claimed to drink it every morning 
  • The lady advised her followers to follow the same to experience great benefits from their body fluids 

People go above and beyond trying to find suitable remedies that help them keep up with their health.

SA grossed out by lady drinking urine
A lady shared the secret to her youthful glow. Image: @revonia_moetji
Source: TikTok

One lady plugged South Africans with an unnatural drink to help purify their bodies every morning.

Baddie shares benefits of drinking urine every morning 

Revonia Moetjie shared her secret to her youthful glow in a now-viral TikTok post. The hun confessed to drinking her urine every morning and boggled many South Africans.

She photographed her morning drink in a wine glass and got ready to gobble up the generous amount of body waste. Moetjie shared that the benefit of drinking urine is clear skincare:

"I'm so sorry, but this is real": SA dusted by a lady's honest reaction to seeing 2025 egg prices

“Here is a remedy for clear skin. Drink your morning urine; you’ll thank me later.”

Her followers were grossed out by the information and shared their views in a thread of 498 comments that helped generate 68.1K views.

See the post below:

SA grossed out by lady's skincare
A baddie grossed out Mzansi by sharing her unnatural skincare drink. Image: @revonia_moetji
Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to lady’s drinking morning urine 

Social media users were grossed out by the woman’s little secret and commented:

@Yenkosi🫧 refused to try the drink out:

“I’d rather have acne. Never, sisi, no.”

@foxy🙃moe was grossed out:

“I'm now going to carry my own glasses when visiting people.”

@Mandisa_Mkhwanazi agreed with the lady’s:

“The morning urine is a powerful healing weapon. You are revealing secrets now.”

@Zandile MamaOwami Mh was bamboozled:

“The kidneys are clearing toxins, and we place them right back.”

@💎 decided:

“I will never have clear skin shame.”

@Anita was puzzled:

“So, you’re drinking infections now?”

