One hun baffled South Africans when she shared her odd morning routine in a now-viral TikTok post

Revonia Moetjie uploaded a picture of her urine in a wine glass and claimed to drink it every morning

The lady advised her followers to follow the same to experience great benefits from their body fluids

People go above and beyond trying to find suitable remedies that help them keep up with their health.

One lady plugged South Africans with an unnatural drink to help purify their bodies every morning.

Baddie shares benefits of drinking urine every morning

Revonia Moetjie shared her secret to her youthful glow in a now-viral TikTok post. The hun confessed to drinking her urine every morning and boggled many South Africans.

She photographed her morning drink in a wine glass and got ready to gobble up the generous amount of body waste. Moetjie shared that the benefit of drinking urine is clear skincare:

“Here is a remedy for clear skin. Drink your morning urine; you’ll thank me later.”

Her followers were grossed out by the information and shared their views in a thread of 498 comments that helped generate 68.1K views.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s drinking morning urine

Social media users were grossed out by the woman’s little secret and commented:

@Yenkosi🫧 refused to try the drink out:

“I’d rather have acne. Never, sisi, no.”

@foxy🙃moe was grossed out:

“I'm now going to carry my own glasses when visiting people.”

@Mandisa_Mkhwanazi agreed with the lady’s:

“The morning urine is a powerful healing weapon. You are revealing secrets now.”

@Zandile MamaOwami Mh was bamboozled:

“The kidneys are clearing toxins, and we place them right back.”

@💎 decided:

“I will never have clear skin shame.”

@Anita was puzzled:

“So, you’re drinking infections now?”

