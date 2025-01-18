A man posted a TikTok video of the moment his wife messed up while behind the wheel of their fancy car

The clip of the husband and wife shows the stunning Mercedes Benz that the woman was driving

Many people had a lot to say after seeing how the man reacted to an emergency situation his wife caused

A doting husband captured the moment his wife was driving their Mercedes. The video of a near-disaster moment went viral on TikTok.

A TikTok video of a wife nearly crashing a Mercedes Benz while her husband welcomed her home went viral. Image: @marcus.matentsi

Source: TikTok

People were interested in the video, and it got more than 80,000 likes. There were thousands of comments from people who were amazed by the calm husband.

Woman has near car crash at home

In a TikTok video, a woman was ushered in at home by her husband while driving their Mercedes into the yard. She ended up driving too close to one side and her side mirror hit the hedge at the gate. Watch the video below:

SA moved by patient husband

Many people thought the interaction between the married couple was wholesome. Online users applauded him for his light-hearted reaction.

Kenneth 😎 said:

"Reminds me of the day my ex crashed my two day old vehicle, and she was unemployed. I felt Jesus touching my shoulder that day."

nomfundopx wrote:

"The importance of being married to a kind-hearted man 🥰"

Rothe wa Goodie commented:

"Whatever you do in life, make sure you marry a kind man.❤️"

Faith🤭🤍 joked:

"Someone tag me in nine months please😭😂"

Dyondzie Rikhay added:

"Nna, I blame you. You distracted her😭 she's just a girl."

Gab was Marimba was moved:

"You can be this calm only when you love someone, this is true love🤞"

Tshiamo Divine Bokay cheered:

"I love this guy 🙏 you are so calm. You are treating our sister great. God bless you🙏"

Tilly ❤️ exclaimed:

"😭Yhoo, tomorrow was gonna be my funeral 🤞🏾 "

Jessie phasha was amused:

"Why is she laughing here 🙇🏾‍♀️😩"

Tee applauded:

"Your calmness is legendary 🔥"

