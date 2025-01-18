A TikTok video shows how a group of students finished the final lap of their high school journey in a moving way

The matriculants decided to make a wholesome gesture for the head of their school by giving her credit for their success

Online users were touched after seeing how grateful the matriculants were for the woman in charge of their school

A group of matriculated learners sealed their final year in high school. On matric results day, everything came full circle for the group.

Matriculants surprised their principal on matric results day and sang for her. Image: Gallo Images / Kali9

The matric students' plan to pay their respects to their principal touched people. Online users raved after seeing the pupils’ effort to show appreciation after matric exam season.

Matriculants thank principal

A class of matric learners gathered outside their principal’s house to sing for her. They assembled and performed a gwijo in her honour since they passed their exams with her help.

The principal met her students outside of her house early morning, and they all exchanged warm hugs amid the jovial singing. Watch the video of the matriculants and their principal below:

SA in awe of matriculants

People thought the matric students were admirable for remembering the principal after they passed matric. Netizens raved about the principal’s strong bond with pupils and remarked on how beautiful the moment was. Read peeps' comments below:

@Presidento78477 commented:

"That's beautiful to see, we need more positive news like this in South Africa."

@nigerianoise gushed:

"Beautiful."

@Didier_Kahungu added:

"Our teachers, our heroes."

@Moshe_Meso wrote:

"Most beautiful moment on the internet currently 🙌❤️"

@tumza646831 cheered:

That's awesome 👌 👏 lovely 😍 wow congratulations 🎊 👏 "

@MkwanaziTK gushed:

"This is beautiful 🥹"

@JimMiga64711 applauded:

"Agh man what a beautiful moment 🥺"

