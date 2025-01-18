Matriculants Sing at Principal’s Home on Matric Results Day to Celebrate in Video, SA Touched
- A TikTok video shows how a group of students finished the final lap of their high school journey in a moving way
- The matriculants decided to make a wholesome gesture for the head of their school by giving her credit for their success
- Online users were touched after seeing how grateful the matriculants were for the woman in charge of their school
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A group of matriculated learners sealed their final year in high school. On matric results day, everything came full circle for the group.
The matric students' plan to pay their respects to their principal touched people. Online users raved after seeing the pupils’ effort to show appreciation after matric exam season.
Matriculants thank principal
A class of matric learners gathered outside their principal’s house to sing for her. They assembled and performed a gwijo in her honour since they passed their exams with her help.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The principal met her students outside of her house early morning, and they all exchanged warm hugs amid the jovial singing. Watch the video of the matriculants and their principal below:
SA in awe of matriculants
People thought the matric students were admirable for remembering the principal after they passed matric. Netizens raved about the principal’s strong bond with pupils and remarked on how beautiful the moment was. Read peeps' comments below:
@Presidento78477 commented:
"That's beautiful to see, we need more positive news like this in South Africa."
@nigerianoise gushed:
"Beautiful."
@Didier_Kahungu added:
"Our teachers, our heroes."
@Moshe_Meso wrote:
"Most beautiful moment on the internet currently 🙌❤️"
@tumza646831 cheered:
That's awesome 👌 👏 lovely 😍 wow congratulations 🎊 👏 "
@MkwanaziTK gushed:
"This is beautiful 🥹"
@JimMiga64711 applauded:
"Agh man what a beautiful moment 🥺"
4 other amazing matrciulants
- Prisoners in South Africa achieved an impressive pass rate, and peeps shared their reactions to the unexpected performance.
- Two best friends celebrated together after getting their matric results for the second time after rewriting.
- One matriculant shared their exam experience with writing Afrikaans soon after getting to see her exam results.
- Peeps were invested after a young man showed his mother's unfiltered reaction to his matric results.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za