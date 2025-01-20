South Africans were amazed by one lady’s mother who acted younger than she actually was and trended on TikTok

The woman was filmed partaking and dressing like a youngster born in the early 2000s, stunned the internet

Her trendy look and energy made her daughter’s peers thank their parents for being way dull

The exposure to certain social media sites has offered people a window to get a glimpse of different people’s lives.

A Mzansi lady showed off her mom's young blood. Image: @noxoloseptember

Source: TikTok

Influencers and content creators come in numerous shapes and sizes and have helped people tap into their true selves.

Woman shows off mother’s 2K behaviour on TikTok

It is not uncommon for older people to try to fit in with the young and cool. Some older people go viral on social media for their fashion sense, which appeals to a younger audience.

A lady on TikTok, Noxolo, shared a now-viral clip of her mom channelling her inner 2 K by smoking a vape and dressing in super short dresses. Social media users were stunned by the older woman’s behaviour.

The mom seemed to be enjoying herself and felt great about how she looked. She happily posed for the camera when her daughter filmed her.

Noxolo captioned the clip:

“POV: Your mom likes to act like a 2K.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s mom acting like a 2K baby

Social media users were amazed by the now-viral TikTok video and commented:

@kirby shared:

“Let her live her life the way she chooses; she is happy."

@Phumi Magade advised:

“Be kind to your parents, remember it’s their first time living too. I love this for the girl.”

@GraceK asked:

“Who’s this diva?”

@Thuto👩🏻‍❤️‍👩🏾✨ could not handle it:

“You know what, I am grateful for my mom.”

@Daphne Logan suggested:

“She's only getting to live now; let her be.”

