“Deep Down She’s Not Satisfied”: Salon Prank Leaves Client Masking Her True Feelings, SA in Stitches
- A kind woman reacted to a microblading prank, making her eyebrows look hilariously unnatural
- The microblading specialist recorded the client who was trying to hide her dissatisfaction while staying polite
- Netizens couldn’t stop laughing and praised her sweet demeanour, even though she was not happy
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A sweet woman walked into a microblading session, excited for those flawless brows. Little did she know, the specialist had a prank up her sleeve.
Outcome of permanent eyebrows
Instead of the perfect arches, her eyebrows ended up looking super dark and bizarre.
She kept it cool, though! The woman stared at her reflection, trying to mask her disappointment while maintaining her politeness.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
Woman gives eyebrow specialist a review
“Are you done? Oh ok, thank you, lady. I am beautiful,” she said with a forced smile. She even endorsed the specialist's services.
Her face told a different story though in the funny video shared on the TikTok account @sho_beauty2.
Watch the TikTok video below:
People on the platform couldn’t believe her eyebrows and loved how sweet she remained despite the prank.
Look at some reactions below:
@Thatho said:
"This is so me, then I'm going to start crying when I get home. 🤣🤣"
@MaNcama commented:
"She's saying she's happy but she was shocked to learn that you're done. 😂😂"
@ZaneleMakamo posted:
"Lmao lol she couldn’t wait to get home to tell them how she got played."
@Cheyenne wrote:
"This is me. I can't say I don't like it. I'll just cry in my room. 😭"
@jowie mentioned:
"She's so sweet, I like her. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"
@SimaKhumalo stated:
"Deep down she's not satisfied. 🤣"
@Mapula_Ruth asked:
"Can we please see her reaction after you've removed that dark thing? 🤣 She's so kind."
@winniemulaudzi added:
"We need more kind people like her on this planet Nkosi yam!"
More beauty treatments gone wrong
- A beauty content creator showed how her eyebrows looked after she laminated them with a relaxer underneath.
- A woman was filled with regrets after she put black dye on her eyebrows and the result was not as expected.
- Briefly News also reported that a lady was left emotional after her wig installation at the salon did not turn out as planned.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za