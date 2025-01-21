A kind woman reacted to a microblading prank, making her eyebrows look hilariously unnatural

The microblading specialist recorded the client who was trying to hide her dissatisfaction while staying polite

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing and praised her sweet demeanour, even though she was not happy

A sweet woman walked into a microblading session, excited for those flawless brows. Little did she know, the specialist had a prank up her sleeve.

Outcome of permanent eyebrows

Instead of the perfect arches, her eyebrows ended up looking super dark and bizarre.

She kept it cool, though! The woman stared at her reflection, trying to mask her disappointment while maintaining her politeness.

Woman gives eyebrow specialist a review

“Are you done? Oh ok, thank you, lady. I am beautiful,” she said with a forced smile. She even endorsed the specialist's services.

Her face told a different story though in the funny video shared on the TikTok account @sho_beauty2.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People on the platform couldn’t believe her eyebrows and loved how sweet she remained despite the prank.

Look at some reactions below:

@Thatho said:

"This is so me, then I'm going to start crying when I get home. 🤣🤣"

@MaNcama commented:

"She's saying she's happy but she was shocked to learn that you're done. 😂😂"

@ZaneleMakamo posted:

"Lmao lol she couldn’t wait to get home to tell them how she got played."

@Cheyenne wrote:

"This is me. I can't say I don't like it. I'll just cry in my room. 😭"

@jowie mentioned:

"She's so sweet, I like her. 🥰🥰🥰🥰"

@SimaKhumalo stated:

"Deep down she's not satisfied. 🤣"

@Mapula_Ruth asked:

"Can we please see her reaction after you've removed that dark thing? 🤣 She's so kind."

@winniemulaudzi added:

"We need more kind people like her on this planet Nkosi yam!"

