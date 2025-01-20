"God is Good": SA Woman Celebrates Permanent Job as Teacher, Mzansi Cheers
- One young South African lady beamed with pride as she celebrated bagging a permanent job
- The babe expressed how she felt in a TikTok video making rounds on social media, leaving peeps stoked
- Mzansi netizens loved the heartwarming clip, and many flocked to the comments section with congratulatory messages
A lady recently shared her excitement and gratitude with her viewers after securing a permanent job, marking a significant milestone in her career.
Woman celebrates getting a permanent job
Securing a job or even just having your CV noticed in South Africa is a miracle in itself, given the country's high unemployment rate.
The hun, who uses the social media handle @khaleesi_schalk, shared that she just signed a permanent contract as an educator and will teach the foundation phase. In her TikTok caption, the woman expressed how she felt and gave God all the glory.
"Sana, I can’t stop crying. God is Good."
The post quickly gained traction on the internet generating loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the wholesome video of the hun.
SA sends congratulatory messages
People online were proud of the young lady, and many showered her with sweet messages while others wished her well, saying:
Annelia Mohuba said:
"To those who are also waiting for this era, He will remember us. Congratulations sesi."
Manyakallodorcas added:
"I'm tapping from your blessings hun, and congratulations."
Neliswa Mhlanga shared:
"Am so happy for you, dear, I remember when you came to my school for practicals."
Ntombi commented:
"Wow, sis, God is good. Congratulations."
Lesego Masha wished her well, adding:
"Congratulations, stranger. May the environment be good to you."
Women celebrating bagging jobs in South Africa
