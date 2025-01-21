A video showing vegan activists blocking supermarket aisles sparked heated reactions after elderly shoppers were prevented from accessing their groceries

The footage captures tense moments as protesters refused to move despite repeated requests from frustrated customers, leading to security intervention

South African netizens found humour in imagining such protests at local Shoprite stores during month-end shopping rushes, known for their packed aisles and long queues

A woman posted a video of vegan protestors inside a store preventing people from buying meat products that went viral. Images: @vegan.fairy.x and Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

Content creator @vegan.fairy.x posted a video of animal rights activists protesting inside a supermarket. The clip went viral, with many netizens wondering what would happen if a protest like this occurred at Shoprite during the chaos of month-end shopping.

The vegan protesters lay on the floor, holding signs, blocking access to some aisles. Things got tense when an elderly man politely asked to pass with his trolley, but the protesters wouldn’t move. Security and store management eventually had to step in to handle the situation.

Month-end shopping hits different in SA

In South Africa, month-end shopping at stores like Shoprite is already a bit wild.

After payday, people rush to stock up on groceries, making the aisles crowded and hard to navigate—even without a protest.

A woman posted a video of vegan protestors inside a store preventing people from buying meat products that went viral. Images: @vegan.fairy.x

SA shares thoughts on protest attempt

The video sparked funny reactions from social media users:

@Hanli 🇿🇦 #commonwealth 😆 questioned:

"I am sorry, why is the shop allowing this in the first place? Come to South Africa and find out🤣"

@Da'Vincy 2.0 challenged:

"Come try this in South Africa😅😅😅"

@Leddy Jae | 👑 joked:

"Imagine trying this at Shoprite month end 😭😭😭"

@Wesley Brent 🇿🇦 laughed:

"😂😂This could never happen in South Africa. Tired of living, those ones."

@Kayleigh admitted:

"Honestly I CRAVE meeting people like this, my anger issues would get such a relief..."

@حنان 🇸🇦 warned:

"I would be running full speed, I love bowling!"

@ashtrevin0_ quipped:

"The way I'd do a run-up like I'm Harry Potter heading into platform 9 and 3/4."

