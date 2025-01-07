A TikTok video left Mzansi in disbelief after showing a small Geolaine cabbage priced at R49.99 at a SuperSpar store, nearly five times its usual price in other locations

The footage, shared by content creator @nnukulashy, sparked a heated debate about the rising cost of basic food items, with many South Africans comparing prices across different retailers

The viral clip prompted social media users to encourage supporting street vendors instead, with some sharing that similar cabbages cost as little as R5 to R20 in their areas

A woman posted a video on the price of a small cabbage head at her local Spar. The price tag had many viewers sharing their thoughts. Images: @nnukulashy

Content creator @nnukulashy had Mzansi's jaws dropping when they shared a video zooming in on a Geolaine cabbage at SuperSpar. The small head of cabbage, which was half the size of a soccer ball, was marked at a whopping R49.99.

SuperSpar stores, known for their upmarket positioning and extended trading hours, often have higher prices than regular Spars. These stores typically stock premium products and offer additional services, which can affect their pricing structure.

The Geolaine cabbage variety though while popular for its taste and texture, usually sells for much less at other retailers.

Food prices hitting hard

South Africa has been experiencing significant increases in food prices, with basic vegetables not being spared.

What used to cost R10 can now set shoppers back five times more, depending on the retailer and location.

Mzansi shares their thoughts

@Bontle demanded:

"Report that spar, that's wrong in so many ways 😳"

@Sunflower🌻 joked:

"There was a miss print Shem...the 9 before the comma wasn't supposed to be there😏"

@Ziendanetyaka_Eland_Bull questioned:

"What kind of cabbage costs R50 🤣🤣🤣"

@Valencia advised:

"Support street vendors❤️❤️🇿🇦"

@ocean.19 shared:

"I always tell people that Spar is more expensive than Woolworths 🙌🏼Y'all should compare the prices le tla bona 😭"

@Gwamasenga informed:

"We stay in Soweto and that cabbage is R15 or R20."

@Datboy_Lsedi revealed:

"I just bought the same size from the street vendors for R5 😳😳"

@Rondonumbanine joked:

"It's called cabbage stuffed with mince inside I bought it at Spar also yesterday."

Other expensive finds making headlines

Woolies had Mzansi catching feelings throughout 2024 with their pricey products, from expensive ice to fancy cakes that left shoppers clutching their chests.

A Checkers shopper couldn't believe their eyes when they spotted Lindt chocolates going for R999.99, leaving many questioning if any sweet treat is worth their grocery budget.

One man's disappointing experience with a Shoprite budget meal had social media users in stitches as he shared his honest review of the affordable option.

