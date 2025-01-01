The year 2024 has experienced quickened grocery prices by their favourite food stores that made them lose it

Woolworths is one of the shops that ceased to amaze South Africans with their overly exaggerated prices

Woolworths has become a luxurious South African store because of its quality products and ridiculous prices.

Although some people can barely afford Woolies products, they long to fill their refrigerators with the brand’s fresh produce.

Woman puts back Woolies cake due to price

A lady went viral on TikTok after sharing her epic grocery shopping fail after returning a Woollies cake to its shelf. The hun was amazed by the high price of the tiny treat and made a budget-friendly decision.

South Africans understood just what she was going through and laughed at the relatability of her experience.

Man disappointed with Woolworths vetkoeks

A South African gent was excited to share Woolworths’ new addition to their menu and shared an honest review on TikTok. His video went viral, which floored social media users.

The chap was disappointed by the vetkoek mix, as his dough failed to rise and did not resemble the picture in the advertisement.

Alleged Woolworths year-end party fails to impress SA

A gent took to TikTok to rant about a cheap-looking year-ended party for the staff of one of South Africa’s most prominent retail stores. Woolworths allegedly hosted their party at the Good Hope Castle in Cape Town.

The chap said:

"So you want to tell me, Woolworths, you made billions a year and had your Cape Town staff party at the Castle, and you set up a tent, tables with no tablecloths, two speakers, and a mic? That's got to be the worst end-of-year party."

Woman receives free food and refund from Woolies

A lady shared her experiences paying more than she should have at Woolworths. The staff handled her case well, rewarded her with free viennas, and reversed her money after the pricing error.

South Africans were impressed by how well the store handled things and shared their thoughts in the comments.

SA floored by lady sharing relatable salmon moment

A lady on TikTok let her intrusive thoughts take over her as she recorded herself humorously pretending to buy a Woolies’ R330 salmon. Her video floored South Africans who found her content relatable.

The video highlights how items like salmon are seen as a rare treat or dream purchase, bringing humour to the reality of grocery shopping in today's economy.

Woolworths sparks buzz with new Drakensberg water ice

South Africans were amazed by the lengths Woolworths took to make sure they stood out from the rest of Mzansi retailers. They introduced their new Natural Spring Water ice from Drakensberg and sparked buzz on social media.

The price baffled South Africans, as the new product cost R30 per 3kg pack.

