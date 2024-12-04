Global site navigation

“Perfect Timing”: Woolworths Sparks Buzz With New Drakensberg Water Ice, SA Loves It
by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • Woolies is making headlines in Mzansi with their new product, sparking online chatter
  • The retail giant introduced the Natural Spring Water ice from Drakensberg, valued at an interesting price
  • People reacted to the product as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Woolworths caused a massive buzz in Mzansi over its Drakensberg water ice.
Woolworths sparked chatter over its Drakensberg water ice. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and Malome_TT/X
Source: UGC

Woolworths is coming in hot this December as the retail store introduced its new Natural Spring Water ice. This comes after the shop rolled out its Chuckles Beauty range.

Woolworths selling Drakensberg water ice

Since South Africans celebrate their festive seasons during the summertime, Woolies has decided to make it worthwhile. The store has created ice made of natural spring water originating in the Drakensberg mountain range.

X user Malome TT took to their social media account to show off Woolworths' 3 kg Natural Spring Water Ice, which is sold for R29.99.

The post sparked a massive conversation on the internet, with many who loved the idea while some cracked jokes over it. While taking to X Malome TT simply said the following:

"Woolies is now selling ICE... What is an appropriate drink that should go with Woolies ICE this December?"

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi reacts to Woolies' Drakensberg water ice

South Africa responded to the news of the latest product from Woolworths as they took to the comments section saying:

"Moshe said:

"Ice boys are gonna be sent all the way to Woolies now."

GuguNdima added:

"Woollies has mastered the art of packaging and branding."

CandyLove wrote:

"Woolies ice would pair perfectly with a refreshing cocktail like a mojito or a chilled iced tea!"

AtliCr8ts expressed:

"Yoh, they will make a killing this December. Perfect timing."

Sewelankoana replied:

"Just a normal ice with Woolies branding."

Habile was not impressed:

"That store has completely brainwashed you lot lmfao."

Woolworths rolls out Chuckles beauty range

Briefly News previously reported that Woolworths launched a distinctive line of goods under the "Chuckles" brand.

This comes after the retail giant made headlines and tricked customers into believing it was launching a bath and cosmetics line featuring foundation, lipstick, and even a fragrance laced with Chuckles.

