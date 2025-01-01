One man spotted luxury Lindt chocolates at Checkers selling for an eye-watering R999.99, prompting South Africans to debate whether it's worth sacrificing their grocery budget

The viral video showcases both festively decorated and romantic "I love you" editions of the premium Swiss chocolate collection, with many questioning the steep price during Januworry

As South Africans already struggle with rising living costs, the chocolate's price tag comes alongside more bad news as fuel prices increase starting January 1

A man posted a video of Lindt chocolate prices in a Checkers supermarket that went viral on TikTok. Images: @blacklisted.01

Content creator @blacklisted.01, known for sharing military activities and lifestyle content, stumbled upon what might be South Africa's most talked-about chocolate display. The TikToker captured footage of Lindt chocolate packages at Checkers, including festively decorated bags and romantic editions with "I love you" tags - all sporting a jaw-dropping R999.99 price tag.

Watch the video below.

Sweet prices leave bitter taste

As SA grapples with rising living costs, including the recent announcement of fuel price increases from January 1, luxury items like premium chocolates show the growing gap between everyday treats and high-end indulgences.

Mzansi weighs in on luxury price tag

The video sparked intense reactions from South Africans:

@Red wrote:

"I will never want chocolate that bad, I would rather eat 10 bags of carrots before I pay that😳😳"

@CRandll commented:

"One can buy a week's worth of groceries for a small family with that money 😫😫"

@user3724728633416 stated:

"Even if I am a millionaire, I will not pay that price."

@Naseema Motala pointed out:

"Definitely an innocent mistake!! I get loads of delish Lindor for R600 at my local Lindor store!!"

@gillthe1 shared:

"Meanwhile we bought 55 Lindt chocolates for R300 at the Lindt store."

@Shaz explained:

"Insane but that's the price. Theyre selling the 337g bags for R312 so 1kg is around a grand."

@Shahida🇵🇸🇿🇦🇸🇩🇨🇩🇱🇧☪️ noted:

"We are being price jacked fr fr. My daughter an air hostess says most of our prices are higher than Germany...😏"

@Tash🍒Shakur observed:

"And they probably got it from the Lindt store for half the price 😒😂"

@Shamiela_D joked:

"Thank heavens I don't love chocolate 🤣🤣 give me food all day everyday 🤣"

