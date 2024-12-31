A South African woman shared that her mother generously gave her and her sister expensive homeware

The items she gifted her daughters were 18 years old and still looked like it was in good condition

Social media users loved the mother's generosity and admired the lavish homeware the women received

Two sisters shared how happy they were to get their mother's 18-year-old expensive homeware. Images: @tshepangtsitsi

Source: TikTok

In today's world, receiving gifts for one's home from family is a practical way to save money and a meaningful gesture carrying sentimental value.

One woman shared how her mother generously passed some of her homeware to her and her sister, turning the expensive items into cherished family treasures.

Homeware from the heart

A woman named Tshepang took to her TikTok account to show app users that her mother had gifted her and her sister Le Morgan homeware that filled the kitchen table, which she had stored in her cupboards for 18 years.

Tshepang shared they received the expensive cutlery and crockery because they both had their own homes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is Le Morgan?

Le Morgan, the largest and most prestigious direct marketing organisation in Southern Africa, markets exclusively designed homeware products such as dinnerware, glassware, cutlery, cookware and selected electrical appliances.

Expensive homeware impresses SA

A few local social media users showed how impressed they were with the mother's taste in homeware and applauded her for passing it on to her two daughters.

@jagermiester2 was very much intrigued and wrote:

"This is beautiful."

A mesmerised @jt_seyama added in the comment section:

"Oh, wow. I love this!"

@itumeleng.maswang shared with the public:

"I love the colour."

@thato4412 sadly told the online community:

"My mom would never."

@nolomolo said to Tshepang:

"Your mom was ahead with the home trends."

After seeing the sets, @bathongkgomotso exclaimed:

"Your mom is rich rich, neh!"

A saddened @kaaygee_mel told app users:

"My mom searches my bag every time I leave in case I take her Le Creuset sets. I’ve done it before. Hence, I can’t be trusted."

