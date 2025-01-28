“They Think She’s Drowning”: Video Shows Protective Dogs Watching Kid in Pool

A TikTokker uploaded a video of their daughter enjoying herself in the pool with her furry bodyguards keeping watch

The two dogs, German Shepherds, thought the little girl was in danger and jumped into the pool to come to her rescue

Social media users loved how loyal and protective the dogs were, while some shared playful disappointment in their own

Two dogs ensured their owner was safe in the pool. Images: @germansherpards / TikTok, Jody Trappe Photography / Getty Images

Some of man's best friends will have your back, even in the water.

In a heartwarming display of loyalty, two dogs kept watch over a little girl as she swam, ensuring she was safe as she splashed about.

Furry lifeguards on duty

Using the TikTok handle @germansherpards, an app user uploaded a video showing two German Shepherds standing at the side of a pool while a girl swam.

The TikTokker wrote:

"One thing about German Shepherds is that they have high protective instincts. They think she's drowning."

Hoping to 'save' the girl, one of the dogs eventually jumped in the pool and tried to get her to the shallow side and out of danger.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Facts about German Shepherds

The pet food company Hill's states that German Shepherds, known as Alsatians in the United Kingdom, are smart, easy to train and need lots of daily exercise to ensure they don't become mischievous or high-sprung.

German Shepherds originated in Germany and developed in the late 1800s by crossing various herding breeds. Image: Stefan Cioata

Usually bred for herding or as a guard dog, German Shepherds get along well with children and other pets if raised with them.

Internet reacts to protective dogs

The short clip had many people on the internet praising the dogs, while others cracked jokes about theirs.

@francho9548 jokingly told the online community:

"I just looked at my dog and sighed."

@achidaishegwanyanya stated with humour:

"l showed this video to my dog, and he said it's AI."

@tashy1437 wrote in the comments:

"They care and love their sister. So protective and such loving dogs."

@mokgosi_1 shared with a laugh:

"I love how he tried to pull her by the ear."

@mrsshupi said to the app users:

"This is the most sweetest thing. Fur babies are the best."

@mbethepa noted in the comment section:

"These are the most protective dogs, shame. They want assurance from your daughter that she is okay. That's so loyal."

