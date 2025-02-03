“Sponono Sam”: Woman Sticks Out Tongue for Dog’s Kisses, Grosses Out SA

A woman on TikTok, who clearly adores her pet, shared a video of her furry friend giving her kisses

While the adorable dog licked her mouth and face, the young TikTok user stuck out her tongue

Thousands of disgusted members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts

A young woman grossed people out after getting kisses from her dog. Images: @masentlecleopatra

Many people adore their pets, but sometimes their interactions have individuals looking at them sideways. One woman got such a reaction after showing her dog giving her kisses.

Woman gets kisses from dog

The TikTok user @masentlecleopatra shared a video on the app showing how her adorable dog gave her kisses by licking her face. In the clip, the young woman, who had a clown filter over her face, sticks out her tongue while receiving the dog's licks on her mouth.

The TikTok user affectionately captioned her post:

"Sponono sam."

Take a look at the controversial TikTok video below:

Kisses from dog gross out Mzansi

The clip, which garnered over half a million views at the time of publishing this article, had thousands of local social media users raising eyebrows and sharing their disgust over the kisses.

Dogs often show affection by licking people. Image: RuslanDashinsky

@royal_dee3 told the online community:

"Ja, this is my sign to stop kissing random girls at groove."

@tshiamo_makhalemele asked the woman:

"My sister, do you love yourself?"

@abutieyy1two3 added in the comment section:

"Please find yourself a boyfriend."

A shocked @syabonga_zwane asked:

"What kind of risk is this?"

@user7401386102358 laughed and told app users:

"My son used to share ice cream with his dog."

@user69832329318827 shared in the comment section:

"I have a lot to say but decided to keep quiet. Sies."

