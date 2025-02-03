Global site navigation

“Sponono Sam”: Woman Sticks Out Tongue for Dog’s Kisses, Grosses Out SA
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok, who clearly adores her pet, shared a video of her furry friend giving her kisses
  • While the adorable dog licked her mouth and face, the young TikTok user stuck out her tongue
  • Thousands of disgusted members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts

A woman got kisses from her dog.
A young woman grossed people out after getting kisses from her dog. Images: @masentlecleopatra
Source: TikTok

Many people adore their pets, but sometimes their interactions have individuals looking at them sideways. One woman got such a reaction after showing her dog giving her kisses.

Woman gets kisses from dog

The TikTok user @masentlecleopatra shared a video on the app showing how her adorable dog gave her kisses by licking her face. In the clip, the young woman, who had a clown filter over her face, sticks out her tongue while receiving the dog's licks on her mouth.

The TikTok user affectionately captioned her post:

"Sponono sam."

Take a look at the controversial TikTok video below:

Read also

“So cute”: SA swoons as gent asks woman to be his girlfriend in heartwarming video

Kisses from dog gross out Mzansi

The clip, which garnered over half a million views at the time of publishing this article, had thousands of local social media users raising eyebrows and sharing their disgust over the kisses.

A dog licking a woman's face.
Dogs often show affection by licking people. Image: RuslanDashinsky
Source: Getty Images

@royal_dee3 told the online community:

"Ja, this is my sign to stop kissing random girls at groove."

@tshiamo_makhalemele asked the woman:

"My sister, do you love yourself?"

@abutieyy1two3 added in the comment section:

"Please find yourself a boyfriend."

A shocked @syabonga_zwane asked:

"What kind of risk is this?"

@user7401386102358 laughed and told app users:

"My son used to share ice cream with his dog."

@user69832329318827 shared in the comment section:

"I have a lot to say but decided to keep quiet. Sies."

