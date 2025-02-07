South Africa's women in Parliament rocked up to the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in snazzy outfits

The political event is one of the most important ones of the year, where President Ramaphosa shares details about the state of the country

Mzansi loved the looks dished out by the politicians, with the ladies going all-out by rocking creative clothing

South Africa's women of Parliament stunned Mzansi with snazzy outfits at this year's SONA. Images: @VuyiswaRamokgop/ X

Mzansi's ladies in politics took to the SONA in stylish outfits, bringing praise from netizens online. The women pulled up in outfits inspired by South Africa's rich cultural fashion sense and cultures from elsewhere.

Style at the SONA

Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, the national chairperson of RISE Mzansi, uploaded the pics of her fellow parliamentary fashionistas, which include Basic Minister of Education Siviwe Gwarube, the co-founder of BuildOnSA (BOSA), Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, and ANCYL spokesperson Fasiha Hassan. The event brought out the who's who of South Africa's political landscape.

See the snazzy pics below:

An anticipated event

2025's SONA comes on the heels of President Ramaphosa receiving some heated words from President Trump. Furthermore, the country faces numerous crises, such as a high youth unemployment rate, deteriorating infrastructure and high rates of crime. The president shared the different ways he would approach these issues.

There were plenty of smiles at this year's SONA: Images: @VuyiswaRamokgop

Nonetheless, the ladies pulled out top-notch outfits for the event, with some South Africans praising their sense of style. See the comments below:

@SixoGcilishe said:

"I’m missing 😔"

@Constitution_94 noted:

"Awumhle sana!! Saw you on my telly!"

@PhauweRachidi commented:

"Are you guys for the battle with the elephant? We are being threatened."

@Lawrence_Manaka mentioned:

"Nakanjani❤️"

@KerryVilakazi said:

"Love all these looks."

@Bikomfident stated:

"Sis Vee 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾❤️"

