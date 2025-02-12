A South African guy shared a helpful plug for a seemingly effective flytrap to tackle the local invasion

He showed the flies he managed to catch and disclosed where he bought the trap and for how much

Viewers were stunned by the sheer number of flies caught and some shared how they are dealing with flies

A man shared a plug for a flycatcher on social media. Image: @ndivhuwosinyage

Mzansi people have been buzzing online about the sudden surge of flies. One man joined the chat with a practical solution.

TikTokker reveals Makro product

He hopped on his TikTok account @ndivhuwosinyage and showcased an affordable flytrap he bought for just R110 from Makro.

In the video, he showed the sack dangling from his roof, and filled with annoying insects. He assured his followers that it had no odour at all.

"I'm standing next to it and I can't smell a thing bad."

A swarm of flies feasted on sugar. Image: Stock photo

A swarm of flies trapped

The results were nothing short of wild. The trap caught so many flies that viewers were left amazed and a bit creeped out by the swarm.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens filled the comments with different reactions. Some shared how they deal with flies in their homes.

Have a look at some comments below:

@Manny_N asked:

"How do you dispose of so many flies afterwards? 😭😭"

@lerato.lalove commented:

"A fly came straight to face today, looked me directly in the eye and said, “I dare you.” These flies are out of order.|"

@vlmashimbye wrote:

"So many flies! 😳😳 You will have peace of mind."

@Stevowonder mentioned:

"Get the bucket one! You get a lot more use out of them these bags."

@ntk4385 stated:

"Problem with this ,I will vomit and have bad dreams if I have to see that many flies or have to remove them. 🤮"

@Newa12 said:

"Yoh it works like magic. 😁😁😁 Look at those flies."

@FrankSiko shared:

"I bought one too. Just wait till the flies that are down start rotting maggots out, you will regret."

@MthabeleniMthanigo added:

"I will not stand that many flies, I'd rather move or find a repellent."

3 More solutions for dealing with flies

