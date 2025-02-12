Global site navigation

“Both Entertaining and Terrifying”: Lion Jumps Inside Tour Vehicle, Netizens Shocked by Scene
“Both Entertaining and Terrifying”: Lion Jumps Inside Tour Vehicle, Netizens Shocked by Scene

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • A clip showing a big lion jumping into a tour vehicle during a game drive has been making the rounds on the socials
  • The large cat enthusiastically jumped into the people sitting inside, with many people treating it like a pet
  • People online were entertained by the scene but were also scared in case the wild animal lost its cool

People across the internet were stunned after a lion jumped into a vehicle.
Netizens couldn't believe that a lion came into a vehicle on a game drive. Images: Atlantide Phototravel, Westend61
Source: Getty Images

An energetic lion has caught the attention of netizens who were stunned after it jumped into a vehicle on a game drive. The large cat was treated like a pet by the passengers with many commenters showing concern for their safety in case something went wrong.

Into the wild

X user @TheFigen_ posted the clip online which drew over two million views on the platform. Throughout the clip, the cat can be seen rubbing its head against the passengers of the vehicle with the passengers petting it and rubbing it on its sides.

Another lion enters the chat

As if one lion in a vehicle wasn't enough, another came to join in the fun. This time it was a male, but it didn't head to the back of the vehicle like the lioness that showed up previously. Even though there were two large cats, no passenger was hurt throughout.

A male lion decided that it should join in on the fun
A male lion decided to join the fun. Image: Martin Harvey/ Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Netizens had conflicted feelings about the whole situation, with many being thankful that nothing bad happened to the passengers.

@Art_S1120 said:

"Lions need a Hug every now and then! But Pray!😂"

@ursa5000 mentioned:

"These are hand raised lions, used to human contact. In the wild, lions are deadly hunters who will attack humans if they get hungry or feel if they are threatened."

@EdwardsEst61342 commented:

"I worry about those interactions. There's always a risk. The animal can start playing rough and unintentionally hurt someone. And I'm a cat lover, but when it comes to wild cats... Gotta be careful."

@Level3Sports posted:

"That thing is as wild as my golden retriever."

@DaddyWhatToBuy shared:

"It’s like a dog disguised in a lion. 🦁 🐶"

@timberjack460da said:

"I’m nice to my food 🥘!"

@WilliamHBart mentioned:

"Both entertaining and terrifying. lol"

