A clip showing a big lion jumping into a tour vehicle during a game drive has been making the rounds on the socials

The large cat enthusiastically jumped into the people sitting inside, with many people treating it like a pet

People online were entertained by the scene but were also scared in case the wild animal lost its cool

Netizens couldn't believe that a lion came into a vehicle on a game drive. Images: Atlantide Phototravel, Westend61

Source: Getty Images

An energetic lion has caught the attention of netizens who were stunned after it jumped into a vehicle on a game drive. The large cat was treated like a pet by the passengers with many commenters showing concern for their safety in case something went wrong.

Into the wild

X user @TheFigen_ posted the clip online which drew over two million views on the platform. Throughout the clip, the cat can be seen rubbing its head against the passengers of the vehicle with the passengers petting it and rubbing it on its sides.

Watch the nerve-wracking clip below:

Another lion enters the chat

As if one lion in a vehicle wasn't enough, another came to join in the fun. This time it was a male, but it didn't head to the back of the vehicle like the lioness that showed up previously. Even though there were two large cats, no passenger was hurt throughout.

A male lion decided to join the fun. Image: Martin Harvey/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Netizens had conflicted feelings about the whole situation, with many being thankful that nothing bad happened to the passengers.

Read the comments below:

@Art_S1120 said:

"Lions need a Hug every now and then! But Pray!😂"

@ursa5000 mentioned:

"These are hand raised lions, used to human contact. In the wild, lions are deadly hunters who will attack humans if they get hungry or feel if they are threatened."

@EdwardsEst61342 commented:

"I worry about those interactions. There's always a risk. The animal can start playing rough and unintentionally hurt someone. And I'm a cat lover, but when it comes to wild cats... Gotta be careful."

@Level3Sports posted:

"That thing is as wild as my golden retriever."

@DaddyWhatToBuy shared:

"It’s like a dog disguised in a lion. 🦁 🐶"

@timberjack460da said:

"I’m nice to my food 🥘!"

@WilliamHBart mentioned:

"Both entertaining and terrifying. lol"

More lion stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a dramatic and heart-stopping moment between a man and a lion's wild encounter went viral on social media.

previously reported that a dramatic and heart-stopping moment between a man and a lion's wild encounter went viral on social media. A thrilling yet nerve-wracking moment was captured on video when four lions aggressively charged at a car in a game reserve.

A beautiful video taken at the Glen Garrif (GG) Conservation in Harrismith, Free State, showing a man on his routine of feeding a 22-year-old lion named Tonga, left the online community uncomfortable.

Source: Briefly News