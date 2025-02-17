A young TikTok user showed the internet how determined and disciplined a schoolboy was while surrounded by distractions

The learner kept his focus on his schoolwork while many students around him enjoyed an event held in the school's quad

While some members of the online community thought he was completing work for the next period, others applauded how dedicated the boy was

A young schoolboy impressed the internet with his focus. Images: stray_cat, Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Some learners have no problem keeping their heads in their books, regardless of the distractions around them.

While one child's peers took delight in a school event, he remained at his desk, demonstrating focus and commitment.

Absorbed into the work

A young student using the TikTok handle @reshie_ shared a video of a schoolboy seated at a desk topped with books at her school. He was surrounded by excited children enjoying an event happening in their quad.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While the kids stood on the desks to feast their eyes on the entertainment, the little boy ignored what was going on around him and continued writing in his workbook.

The TikTokker wrote in her post:

"If hard work and discipline was a person."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to devoted pupil

The video, which had garnered over a million views when this article was published, caused thousands of social media users to think the boy was finishing his homework for the next period.

Online users were humoured when they thought the boy was rushing to catch up with his work. Image: Hinterhaus Productions

Source: Getty Images

The TikTokker informed them with a laugh:

"Guys, there was no next period. All periods ended before the event even started. He was not copying any homework."

Other internet users praised the young man for his dedication while his peers enjoyed the festivities.

An impressed @simphiwe_2002 said to the online community:

"Listen, he's so unbothered."

@luminescence_m wanted the best for the student and commented:

"I hope he gets whatever he wishes for in life."

@uhmzero shared their thoughts with the public:

"This one will survive at varsity. Peer pressure has nothing on him."

@themba.black0 added in the comments:

"20 years later, he'll own big businesses, and people will say he's lucky."

@diyeketsengskhosa told app users:

"I respect his level of concentration."

A hopeful @sibulelemjamba222 commented:

"I wish this type of focus finds me again."

3 Other stories about dedicated students

In another story, Briefly News reported about an inspiring matriculant who shared her journey from obtaining average marks to getting seven distinctions.

reported about an inspiring matriculant who shared her journey from obtaining average marks to getting seven distinctions. A local petrol attendant impressed South Africans when she shared her remarkable achievement of completing her postgraduate studies while working night shifts.

A determined woman shared pictures of herself with multiple awards and trophies showcasing her academic excellence, telling Mzansi life didn't end when she failed matric.

Source: Briefly News