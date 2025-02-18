Global site navigation

“Crime Rate Is Still High”: Joyful Cops Singing in Video Draws Side-Eyes From Mzansi
by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • South Africans were left unimpressed after a video of some police joyfully singing made the rounds on TikTok
  • The short clip shows a large group of South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in a good mood at night for an unspecified event
  • Netizens weren't happy about the clip with many showing their concerns about the high level of crime that exists in SA today

Cops were singing and having a good time in a clip that upset some netizens across Mzansi.
Cops were singing and having a good time in a clip that upset some South Africans. Images: Gallo Images, Flashpop
People usually don't turn down watching joyful people singing their hearts out, but a clip of some SAPS officers has rubbed South Africans the wrong way. Many found it distasteful with some pointing out that crime is still rife in the country

Protectors of the people

TikToker @onkokame_faith_moruri shared the video with her followers and was part of the event. The cop loved the unspecified "night shooting" event filled with her colleagues that may be a training scenario. The clip shows how high the spirits are for the local cops.

Read also

"Haibo, Trump can't handle these ones": Young boy's Zulu response takes social media by surprise

See the video below:

Crime, it's everywhere

Crime is a serious issue when it comes to living in South Africa. The country has a stubbornly high murder rate and a variety of other crimes including house break-ins, high jacking and gender-based violence.

Mzansi experiences a high rate of crime.
South Africans experience a high rate of crime. Image: William Whitehurst
Mzansi was mostly left unimpressed by the video with many people pointing out that the country still has a high rate of crime.

Read the comments below:

@AmienDavids said:

"Crime is on the rise....🤣🤣🤣"

@EsmeJulied mentioned:

"Somewhere out there you are needed.... 🥺🥺🥺"

@Roger_govender commented:

"KFC looking at this and saying we need to open more stores😂"

@user53962721342256 stated:

"More crime... Who is going stop crime..."

@RCoetzee posted:

"What crime? Everyone is dancing no crime."

@ianTwee said:

"We are finished 😂"

@TsepoDithejane mentioned:

"Banna I can't feel safe around these once."

