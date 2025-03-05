A young teaching assistant shared her side-splitting education woes by showing a clip of her struggling to control a class

The clip shows the young woman standing in front of a group of foundation phase kids with one of them banging on a table with a ruler

South Africans found the clip to be adorable and funny, with many pointing out that the noisy small child was a teacher too

A young teaching assistant had her work cut out for her when she struggled to control a class, making Mzansi laugh. Images: beabyy.k

Source: TikTok

Classrooms can be quite an eventful and frustrating place to be in. A foundation phase teaching assistant brought laughs to South Africans after failing to reprimand a group of adorable kiddos.

An unexpected employee

TikTokker beabyy.k shared the clip of her classroom adventures, featuring a small kid who stood out. The child can be seen holding a ruler and banging it on the other kids' desks like she was hired by the Department of Education. Funny enough, the sweet child was one of the most difficult to reprimand.

See the clip below:

The state of SA schools

South African schools can be a place of great learning, depending on what type of school it is. Recent studies show that some government schools tend to do more poorly than private IEB-run schools. A look at the pass rates for the different modes of education adds to the case. One thing that has popped up of late are educators who moonlight as TikTokkers.

Teaching can be a mixed bag experience for both students and teachers in SA. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Many teachers across South Africa, and even the world for that matter, share the fun and sweet moments of their teaching lives. Some teachers from Mzansi take it further and co-ordinate dance clips with their pupils. Overall, South African teachers can find the joy in education even if the climate of it isn't so great at the moment.

Netizens across the country gave some hilarious jokes about the young foundation phase assistant. Read the comments below:

Onthatile❤Thato🥰🌹 said:

"😫😫 I'm soo embarrassed 😂😂That's my daughter making noise holding a ruler 😫💔💔 (moipone)."

tallest tsonga hun mentioned:

"The little one holding a ruler is also a teacher in ur class 😂😂"

Elizabeth commented:

"Kids😂😂 I would laugh shame the way I'm not serious😩"

Helloconstable👮👮Jackson asked:

"🤔But why show their faces?what if some adults here on tiktok bully them??ai."

Infomatt posted:

"Problem is they may think you're one of them."

yolly shared:

"2 teachers In one class 😅"

StarBoy-★ ﾒ𝟶 said:

"They think you are the same age as them."

Briefly News previously reported that a man opened up about the reality of pursuing a career in teaching, shedding light on the unspoken challenges that come with this noble profession.

Curro Durbanville High School wowed the internet with their impressive inter-school blazer flash performance, forming complicated shapes like fish, Superman and the sun.

A classroom prank has gone viral after a group of students left their teacher completely shocked and running for help when they all pretended to faint. Content creator @devardo.montaque, known for posting funny and personal content on social media, shared the amusing footage showing a teacher writing on the board while referencing a textbook.

