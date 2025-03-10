“Our Future Presidents”: Mzansi Enjoys Christian School Boys’ War Cry

Preparatory students from St David’s Marist Inanda in Sandton, Gauteng, shared their take on a school war cry

Dressed in their school uniform, the young boys stood outside and belted out their war cry as they showed their energy and enthusiasm

Many social media users took to the comment section to share how they enjoyed the adorable performance

Prep school boys entertained the internet with their adorable war cry. Images: Luis Alvarez / Getty Images, @inandaspirit / TikTok

War cries are becoming increasingly popular among high school learners, each one being unique and performed with passion. Not to be left out, young school boys also joined the fun, proudly chanting their war cry with enthusiasm.

A war cry for the littles

The Gauteng-based school St David’s Marist Inanda took to their TikTok account to show a group of boys in the lower grades standing outside to express themselves through their war cry.

Dressed in their blue hats and blazers, the children, accompanied by older learners and their teachers, jumped up and down as they did their morning practice.

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

More about St David’s Marist Inanda

Founded by St Marcellin Champagnat, the son of French peasants, St David’s Marist Inanda is an all-boys Catholic school in the heart of Sandton. Gauteng.

As per the school's website, the learning institution, which educates student in its pre-preparatory, preparatory, and high school divisions, strives to be a positive reflection of an inclusive, diversive and transformed society.

St David's Marist Inanda learners take pride in their faith. Image: @inandaspirit

Mzansi loves the little ones

A few local members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to express their thoughts about the little boys performing their war cry on their For You Pages. Many of the app users could only describe the performance as cute.

@bareilejansen noted in the comment section:

"This is so adorable."

An emotional @ndumi_ndlovu confessed to app users:

"This made me cry. When are my baby boys getting here?"

@user5193744575191 applauded the boys' take on a war cry and stated to the public:

"Our future presidents."

@icanbarelyread, who took note of one of the educators, wrote:

"The teacher jumping at the back. It's the cutest thing I’ve seen this week."

A proud @dalenenash0 added in the comments:

"This is how we will learn to stand together. Look at them. They are loving it!"

@queenlizbaloyi, who also loved what the boys were doing, said:

"You carry this school pride and spirit for the rest of your life."

@st_a_r8 told the online community:

"I love this school. I used to pass it every day. This war cry is too cute."

@kutloanomoloi added to the comment section with humour:

"I need to know how many of those hats they lose in a year."

