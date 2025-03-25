A pilot had a meltdown after he realised he had taken the wrong lunchbox with him to work after he opened it

Folks across Mzansi are used to the fact that some old food containers are deceptive and that they may not have anything tasty inside

South Africans knew exactly what the man was going through and shared similar stories of what they experienced

A pilot had a hilarious meltdown after he found out what was in his lunchbox. Images: Halfpoint Images/ Getty Images, pengpilot

A pilot had Mzansi strolling down memory lane after he crashed out over discovering the wrong contents in his lunchbox. The meltdown he had was all too relatable for South Africans who have experienced a similar situation,

Where's the food?

TikTokker pengpilot shared the clip of himself sitting in a cabin and preparing to dig into his meal. He opens it and is met with some cloth pegs, which leads him to hilariously crash out. The scene was all too familiar as most South Africans shared similar stories. Oftentimes, containers that look like they have food rarely do and are filled with random stuff.

See the video below:

A man of great humour

The pilot doesn't have the busiest TikTok account, but he uses humour to share what he does throughout his adventures in the sky. One hilarious clip on his account is posted with a caption that reads:

"When she blocked you because she is flying to another country so you appear as her pilot"

The clip then shows him looking back at the cabin to show the lady that he was there.

The pilot loves sharing his work environment in hilarious ways. Image: Gary John Norman

South Africans loved how relatable the man's TikTok was and shared similar stories to what the pilot experienced.

Read the comments below:

2leeNdima said:

"I once took iskoko to work, I was so hungry that I ended up eating it with tea, one of my colleague asked me but we ate it at stock room 😕"

malebolekalakala0 mentioned:

"Last week I took container full of beetroot 😭 My colleagues were happily serving themselves 😭"

Nthax 🇿🇦 Evy-e commented:

"My male colleague once brought raw red meat, apparently he told his wife he's going to braai the minute but chose to go chill with the boys, he got home late, so wife packed that raw meat for him 🥺"

Tumza posted:

"The hurtful part is when you know that upon arrival at home, your nice food would have been eaten, or rotten. Life is not easy stru 🤣"

Angel shared:

"My mom once took sugar the whole 2kg to work in a wrong ice-cream tin😂"

Sherzy said:

"I know someone who took a full lunchbox of boiled beans."

tlotlegomokone308 mentioned:

"I once went to school with a whole Tupperware full of atchar 😭 The oil was leaking through my bag in the transport, yooh never been so embarrassed 😭🙌"

