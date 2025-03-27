A young man shared a touching video of himself celebrating his birthday alone at exactly midnight

The clip shared on TikTok, showed him sitting at a table, then putting off his cake's candles and saying a short prayer as the clock struck 00:00, touching many hearts online

Social media users flooded the comments with birthday wishes, with many calling him sweet and humble and hoping he had many blessed years

A young man blew candles on his birthday and prayed at midnight.

Source: TikTok

Birthdays are a special time, but not everyone has a party to celebrate. A young man shared a heartfelt moment of himself enjoying his birthday alone at exactly midnight, and thanking God for another added year.

The clip was posted by the young man under his TikTok handle @isimangalis0, showing the emotional moment that left many social media users showering him with love.

Man celebrates his birthday alone

In the video, the man sits at a table with his laptop facing the camera, clearly displaying the time. As soon as the clock hits 00:00, he lifts his chocolate cake with lit candles, blows them out, and quietly shares a short prayer before smiling for the camera, excited for the year ahead.

His simple yet meaningful celebration had many people feeling emotional and sending him warm wishes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA showers the man with love

Social media users filled the comment section with love for the young man. Many wished him a happy birthday, with others saying they were also celebrating their special day. Some admired his prayerful moment, wishing him more blessings and asking for God's protection over him.

Others spoke about how sweet March babies were, hoping that he remained as humble and kind-hearted as he seemed in the video.

User @mbalenhle😍 said:

"It’s my birthday too 🥺🥰happy birthday."

User @I Am_ Fez shared:

"This is beautiful…Happy birthday, Stranger ❤️❤️❤️Have a blessed one."

User @KeaMasina♡ added:

"Happy birthday twinnie🥳...it's my birthday too..ohh and my great grandmother 🥺☺️she's turning 90."

User @NOKUTHULA & NTOKOTO asked:

"Can I send you a birthday voucher from @Ghost Legendary Clothing Brand?"

User @hearts4kayyb commented:

"Happy birthday stranger enjoy your day to the fullest. May this day bring loads of love, happiness and blessings in your life. ❤️😭."

User @Sphume_nje said:

"Happiest of birthdays to the March babies. The most sweetest and kindest people ever. I know cause I'm also a March baby. Nkulu nkulu akbusise akwandisele iminyaka aphinde akuvezele amaphupho akho (may God bless you, give you more years and show you your dreams).🫂😊."

