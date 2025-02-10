A young lady surprised her mom with a beautifully decorated bedroom filled with floating balloons, gifts, flowers and much more on her 50th birthday

The video of the mom who looks no older than 35 was shared on TikTok, showing her excitement after walking to the surprise

The cute, moment gained many views, likes and comments from social media users who wished the mom a happy birthday and complimented her on her good looks

A daughter planned a beautiful surprise for her mom who was celebrating 50 years. Image: @ohkaykiki

Source: TikTok

In a heartfelt display of love and excitement, a daughter went above and beyond to make her mom's 50th birthday unforgettable.

Sharing her surprise on TikTok, @ohkaukiki captured the magical moment in which she transformed her mom's bedroom, into a festive wonderland.

The daughter's big surprise

The video shows the young lady preparing the room by decorating it with flowers, and carefully placing a massive gift on top of the bed with balloons and the cake made in a heart shape. The clip moves to show the mom coming into her bedroom dancing to rapper 50 Cents' iconic hit In Da Club her energy lighting up the room.

She freezes when she sees her surprise, her expression filled with pure amazement and quickly grabs her cake and continues dancing, filling the room with joy.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the daughter's cute gesture

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for the thoughtful gesture, with many sharing their admiration for the daughter's creativity and love. Some showered the mom with compliments about her youthful appearance, many noting she looked no older than 35. Others recognised her as their former Creative Arts teacher.

A young lady wowed her mom with a beautiful surprise on her big day. Image: @ohkaykiki

Source: TikTok

User @ThandoMagasela asked and complimented:

"Is 50 in the room with y'all? 🥺she looks so young and beautiful 😍."

User @FineChina shared:

"She doesn’t look a day over 30! Happy birthday 🥳."

User @Audrey said:

"😭😭I think I'm getting emotional!"

User @❤Kagiso❤ added:

"She looks stunning 😊☺️."

User @kele.igh commented:

"That's cute big ups to you love❤."

User @Kgau♥️ said:

"Definitely doing a surprise birthday for my mom this year."

