An alumnus from the University of Johannesburg (UJ) recently received a heartwarming welcome from his fellow engineering graduates.

Engineering graduates welcome degree holder

The touching moment which was posted by the tertiary education on TikTok under the handle @uj_official has quickly gained attention, with many praising the spirit of camaraderie and support among UJ students.

In the video, the graduate, who had just completed his degree, was surprised by the warm reception from his peers as he walked into the celebration event. As the degree holder walked out, he was greeted with an orange helmet, which he placed on his head, and his fellow engineering graduates stood in unison, clapping and cheering, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and pride.

The display of unity and appreciation for the young man's hard work is a true reflection of the supportive community UJ fosters as they danced together with joy.

The degree recipient's reaction to the overwhelming welcome was one of pure joy and gratitude, and his emotional response resonated deeply with viewers online. Many shared how the moment reminded them of the importance of celebrating milestones and the power of supportive relationships during challenging times.

The heartfelt gesture became a reminder that education is not just about individual achievement but also about the shared experiences and bonds formed along the way.

UJ's engineering class has set an example, showcasing that although success is a personal achievement, it is even more important when shared with those who have been part of the journey. It is moments like these that remind us of the true value of education and the bonds it helps form.

Watch the sweet welcome video below:

SA moved by sweet moment at uni graduation

South Africans were touched by the heartfelt moment between the degree holder and the engineering graduates, along with the students as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over them, while some sent their congratulatory messages to the young man.

Mandisa Zulu said:

"Go and study, guys! Don't let people fool you, education is fashionable."

Ammie_Mokoena added:

"This is the most beautiful thing I have seen today."

Kumkanikazii wrote:

"I get when women celebrate each other but yabona when men do it hayish mahn it hits different so beautiful to watch."

Devotion Nyathi raved over the video, saying:

"This is beautiful."

Rickii commented:

"Bathong our golden brothers."

